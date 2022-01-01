Telugu Actor Vishwak Sen Tests COVID-19 Positive; Warns Omicron 'spreading Like Wildfire'

COVID-19 positive cases have been spreading tremendously with people falling prey to the life-taking virus. Despite taking all precautions and being double vaccinated, Telegu actor Vishwak Sen has tested positive for COVID-19. The Falaknuma Das actor announced his diagnosis on Twitter and warned people against the fast-spreading virus.

The actor expressed his concern about how the 'virus is spreading like wildfire' in a statement released on Friday, advising everyone to wear masks and be safe. Sen is one of Tollywood's promising actors. He made his debut with the film Vellipomakey, for which he received a nomination for the SIIMA award for best Telugu debut.

While updating fans about his health, the actor wrote, “Hi all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have isolated myself and followed all safety protocols under the advice of my doctor. It’s unfortunate that even after being vaccinated this strain is spreading like wildfire. Please mask up and stay safe. Thank you for all your love and support.”

Vishwak Sen came to the limelight with Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi and rose to stardom with his directorial debut Falaknuma Das. He bagged his first superhit with Nani’s production venture HIT: The First Case.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has interesting projects lined up like Paagal, Ori Devuda which is the remake of the famous successful Tamil film Oh my Kadavule. It is bankrolled by PVP Cinema and Sri Venkateswara Creations. Mithila Palkar will be seen playing the lead opposite the actor. The original film was directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. He'll also be in charge of the remake. Leon James composed the music for the romantic comedy. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam where he will be seen playing Arjun Kumar Allam, a 35-year-old bachelor.

