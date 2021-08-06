Telugu Film Industry Takes Me As Their Own: Pooja Hegde Wants Love From Pan-India Audience

Pooja Hegde says that the Telugu industry known as Tollywood takes her as their own. Hegde has projects lined up in Bollywood, Kollywood and Tollywood.

While talking to Hans India, Pooja Hegde said that a good mix of everything has worked for her. She adds that she has felt like the Telugu industry took her as their own, and now she is doing Tamil and Hindi films as well. Hegde said she always wanted to be an Indian actor and never wanted to differentiate between the industries. Talking about her upcoming film, she said that there were films that are pan-India, like Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, and there are other films that have been called pan-India films, but her approach has always been to do good content and earn the love of the audience in each area.

Pooja Hegde wishes Radhe Shyam director Radha Krishna Kumar on his birthday

Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram and wished her Radhe Shyam director Radha Krishna Kumar on his birthday. She shared a picture of herself with the director and wrote "Happy Birthday @director_radhaa sir! It’s amazing to see you so passionate about a film and maintain that excitement for so many years. Can’t wait for people to watch Radhe Shyam to see the poetry in the film and the beautiful shots you envisioned! Hope your year is filled with love, laughter and success. Eat lots of cake."

More about 'Radhe Shyam'

Radhe Shyam is a period romance film written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The principal shoot of the movie began in January 2020, and the movie has been shot across picturesque locations of Italy and Georgia. The film is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages. Radhe Shyam will also feature veteran actor Bhagyashree in a pivotal role. The movie was earlier scheduled to release on July 30, 2021, but was postponed due to rising cases of COVID-19. Several media outlets reported that the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starter will release on Sankranthi early next year, around January 14, 2022.

