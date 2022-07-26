Telugu Film Industry To Halt Shooting From August 1 To Iron Out 'issues'; Read Statement

Producers from the Telugu film industry have announced their decision to halt filming all movies from August 1 to resolve certain issues. The Active Film Producers Guild shared a press release announcing the decision to viewers of Telugu cinema. They mentioned that this step was being taken to ensure that movies are being released in a 'healthy environment'.

Telugu industry stops shooting from August 1

As the press release shared by industry tracker Taran Adarsh, the Active Film Producers Guild informed that the shooting of all Tollywood films will halt from August 1. Some of the reasons they cited were 'changing revenue situations and increasing costs' post the COVID-19 pandemic that took the world by surprise. The note mentioned that this break comes as the issues facing the 'community of filmmakers' need to be discussed and that the decision to halt shoots was taken to reach 'workable resolutions'. The press release from the Active Film Producers Guild read:

"Post-Pandemic with the changing revenue situations and increasing costs, it is become important for producers to discuss all the issues we are facing as a community of filmmakers. It is our responsibility to better our ecosystem and ensure that we are releasing our films in a healthy environment. In this regard, all producer members of the Guild have voluntarily decided to withhold shootings from August 1st 2022 to sit in discussions until we find workable resolutions."

VERY IMPORTANT DEVELOPMENT... TELUGU PRODUCERS TO WITHHOLD SHOOTINGS FROM 1 AUG 2022... OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM ACTIVE TELUGU FILM PRODUCERS GUILD... #TFI #ATFPG pic.twitter.com/HuPwt17WZg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 26, 2022

Earlier, a top producer had told PTI, "Theatrical revenues, except for blockbuster movies like RRR, KGF-2 and one or two others, have fallen to an abysmal low of 20 per cent. This has hit the industry hard, which was already reeling under the COVID impact. Everyone is now worried about the sustainability of the industry in such a scenario."

Hinting at plans to not allow films to release on Over-the-Top platforms till 10 weeks of the release, another producer said, “Now, even movies of big stars are making it to the OTT within three weeks. This is further contributing to the drop in theatrical revenues. Small (budget) films are unable to survive in such a market."