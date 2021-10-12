Telugu Film Producer Mahesh S Koneru Passes Away, Jr NTR & Other Celebs Pay Tribute

Telugu film producer Mahesh S Koneru passed away following a cardiac arrest on Tuesday, October 12, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. He was the publicist for superstars Jr NTR, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, and production house NTR Arts.

Jr NTR took to Twitter to share the shocking news and wrote, "With the heaviest of heart and in utter disbelief, I am letting you all know that my dearest friend @smkoneru is no more. I am shell shocked and utterly speechless. My sincerest condolences to his family and his near and dear (sic),” the actor condoled the sad demise.

Mahesh Koneru's death shocks Nandamuri Kalyan Ram

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram was also in absolute disbelief over the death of Mahesh, he wrote, "Absolutely shook and in disbelief. A man who is a friend, family and well-wisher is no more. Mahesh Koneru garu has been our backbone no matter what. Huge loss to me personally and the whole industry. Strength to his near and dear ones."

Koneru is known for producing films such as 118 with Kalyan Ram, Miss India with Keerthy Suresh, and Thimmarusu with Satya Dev under his Eastcoast Productions banner. He began his career as a film journalist and soon became a publicist. He was associated as a marketing strategist for Telugu blockbusters like Kanche and Baahubali series. He was also the distributor of Tamil blockbusters like Bigil and Master in Telugu states. Notably, his last project was Sabhaku Namaskaram which stars Allari Naresh. The film is yet to be released.

South celebs paid tribute to the late producer

Mahesh's death came out as a shock for the film fraternity. Many celebrities and friends from the industry paid heartfelt condolences to the late producer. Actor Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Oh no !! This is terrible news !! May his soul RIP.. strength to the family #maheshkoneru this is toooo sad." Director Krish Jagarlamudi tweeted, "Remembering Mahesh Koneru garu’s wonderful and gentle soul will forever remain in our hearts. May he rest in peace."

Actor Satya Dev, who had played the lead in Koneru's Thimmarasu, tweeted, “Shocked and shattered. Extremely painful to know you are no more. Will miss you Mahesh garu.” Actor Nikhil Siddhartha wrote," Shocked to hear that Mahesh S Koneru garu @smkoneru is No More. Very very Tragic... my heart goes out to his Family. He Was a wonderful person introducing New Filmmaker’s and Actors to the Industry. Huge Loss."

