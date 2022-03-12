Telugu Lyricist Kandikonda, Who Penned Mahesh Babu's 'Jagadame' Track, Dies At 49

Renowned lyricist Kandikonda has passed away at the age of 49 due to health-related complications. The artist worked for Tollywood films and had contributed to penning lyrics for over 100 movies. He also contributed to the music industry by releasing his private albums. Fans took to social media to pay condolences to the late artist.

Telugu lyricist Kandikonda dies at 49

Confirming the news, musician Smita took to Twitter to pay condolences to Kandikonda's family. She tweeted, ''With a heavy heart, i would like to inform the twitter and industry family that Lyricist Kandikonda garu is no more. Wishing for God to give his family strength to deal with the loss. OmShanti'.'

With a heavy heart, i would like to inform the twitter and industry family that Lyricist Kandikonda garu is no more. Wishing for God to give his family strength to deal with the loss. OmShanti — Smita (@smitapop) March 12, 2022

Known for his profound work in the Telugu film industry, some of Kandikonda's notable works include Chupulatho Gucchi Gucchi, Gala Gala Paruthuna, Maagani Matti Merupu as well as Mahesh Babu starrer Pokiri's famous track Jagadame. His artistry was not limited to the film industry as he also wrote songs for festivals and political leaders like Bhogimantalu, Sankrantulu, Kanuma Poojalu Saradalu and more.

The late lyricist worked with several notable musicians over his career but he closely worked with Chakri on several hit songs. His latest work is reportedly from 2018 where he penned the lyrics for the tracks Parvathi Tanayudivo and Edho Jarigem for the film Needi Naadi Oke Katha for the movie.

Fans pay tribute to Kandikonda

Twitter was soon flooded with netizens paying a tribute to the late talented artist and also remembering his work in the Telugu film industry. One netizen wrote, ''The death of songwriter Kandikonda Yadagiri is very sad. His words, songs, will forever remain in the hearts of the listeners. Om Shanti. Miss you Kandikonda ji.'' while another tweeted, ''Kandi Konda garu is a fantastic lyricist as well as a wonderful human being. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. You are missed greatly by the Telugu music world. May his spirit find eternal rest. #Kandikonda Sir.''

We mourn the loss of renowned lyricist #Kandikonda Garu is no longer with us.

May his soul Rest In Peace #RIPKandikonda #RestinPeaceKandiKonda #MangoMusic pic.twitter.com/mTb1zoL8vr — Mango Music (@MangoMusicLabel) March 12, 2022

I still remember those days where I used to sing this song and run like a Rockstar...🥺🥺 #kandikonda pic.twitter.com/luxQdmfXiA — Sahith Kumar Kandikonda (@Sahith_Kumar31) March 12, 2022

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@IamRajKandukuri