Telugu Movie 'Jathi Ratnalu' Scores Big Overseas, Collects $1 Million In US

Recently released Telegu film Jathi Ratnalu which has been receiving a terrific response from audiences has emerged as a box office winner worldwide. The film recently topped the scoreboard after it raked in 1 million dollars in the US. After achieving this feat overseas, the film has become the first and the only Indian movie to do such a business-post the coronavirus lockdown.

Jathi Ratnalu wins big overseas

Apart from receiving great appreciation from abroad, a press statement mentioned that the film has managed to mint over 100 crores gross domestically. The comedy-drama garnered love for its epic storyline and amazing punchlines. The film comprised an ensemble star cast including Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna. The trio has been lauded for their impeccable comic timing which has translated into a phenomenal response internationally and at the home turf.



Mahesh Babu earlier took to his Twitter handle and appreciated the entire team for their spectacular performance and revealed how the film left him in splits throughout. "Remember vaguely interacting with @NaveenPolishety on the sets of 'One'! Came across as quiet, intriguing, and hardworking... Knew the boy had a spark! Well.. he just blew my mind away!! Sensational acting... Absolute ripper!! Congratulations to the entire team... Thoroughly enjoyed the film! #JathiRatnalu (sic)." he tweeted.

Another superstar Allu Arjun also took to Twitter and reviewed the film as a laugh riot and wrote that with this film he just could not stop the pain in his belly due to continues funny punchlines. "Watched #JathiRatnalu last night. Congratulations to the whole team. Hilarious movie. I haven’t laughed soo much in recent years that much. @NaveenPolishety rocked the show with a stellar performance. Rise of a new age stunning performer. @eyrahul was brilliant and effortless," he wrote. The film is written and directed by Anudeep KV. It has been bankrolled by Nag Ashwin under Swapna Cinema.

