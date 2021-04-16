Telugu Star And Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Telugu film star and Jana Sena Party chief K Pawan Kalyan has tested positive for coronavirus but is now stable, his political secretary P Hariprasad said on Friday. "Kalyan is being monitored closely by his personal doctor as well as a team of experts from Apollo Hospitals.

There is some phlegm in his lungs and he is suffering from small bouts of fever. But he is stable," Hariprasad said in a statement. Kalyan remained in self-isolation at his farmhouse outside Hyderabad after returning from the by-election campaign in Tirupati on April 3.

The initial test turned out a negative result for Covid- 19 but he continued to suffer from slight fever and body pain. "A second test revealed the Covid-19 infection," Hariprasad said.

Just got the news that Janasena Supremo & Superstar Shri @PawanKalyan garu has been tested positive for #COVID19.



I pray for his good health & speedy recovery. Get well soon ðŸ’ pic.twitter.com/rObwA2SSrh — S. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) April 16, 2021

A cardiologist and viral diseases expert Dr T Suman, their family medical advisor, has been attending on Kalyan while a team of experts from Apollo was also treating the star actor. Hariprasad quoted Kalyan as saying that he was stable and would soon come before his fans and party workers in full health.

The statement reads, “On April 3, he took part in a padayatra in Tirupati, and ever since he returned back to Hyderabad, he felt sick. He was advised to get tested for Covid-19 and his initial reports were negative. The doctors advised him to isolate at his farmhouse. When he took the test again in two days, this time his result was positive. A virologist-cardiologist from Khammam is currently treating him.”

Kalyan is currently savoring the success of his latest film 'Vakeel Saab,' a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Pink.

(With PTI inputs)