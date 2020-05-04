'Rise To The Occasion': Telugu Films Icon Chiranjeevi Bats For Helping Needy Amid Covid-19

One of the best-known faces from the Telugu film industry, Chiranjeevi has been spreading awareness through social media about the COVID-19 situation, and urging the citizens to stay at home during the pandemic.

While speaking with Republic TV's Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy on Monday, the icon paid tribute to the frontline warriors who have been at the forefront of the battle against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

As Chiranjeevi himself comes from a police family, the South Indian star said, "Doctors and paramedical groups, sanitary workers, police, they are giving their best and I feel they are the real heroes of our society. We have to salute them the way they are working."

Despite being new to social media, the south Indian star spoke about how he mobilises the platform to spread awareness about the deadly pandemic and at the same time, entertains his fans by posting various challenges and accepting a few himself too.

Chiranjeevi has thrown a 'Be the real man' challenge in which he posts videos of himself doing the household chores and nominates other personalities to take up the challenge too.

Speaking of his upcoming film and the current situation that led to halting the shoot, he said that he was the first to halt the production and shoot of his film as he knew the consequences.

When asked about the problems the film industry has faced during the crisis, he said, "It's a huge loss, a lot of people are going to lose so much. But the whole world suffering, we are also a part of it. We have to bear it. But this is the time we have to rise to the occasion. More than anybody else the daily wage workers are suffering. So instead of giving donations to governments, why not give essential commodities like groceries to them."

"I announced Rs 1 cr for 24 craft workers in both Telugu states. And with that, my friend Nagarjuna and other co heroes also contributed," he added stating that other good samaritans and film producers too contributed to the initiative. He said the initiative has been instrumental in providing groceries and essential commodities for a month and more than 14,000 people got benefited.

WATCH: Chiranjeevi has a special message in Telugu to viewers of Republic as Phase 3 of lockdown begins, speaking exclusively with Republic TV on Monday morning @KChiruTweets https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/5A6JgeEe7e — Republic (@republic) May 4, 2020

