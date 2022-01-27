Telugu Star Ravi Teja To Debut In Bollywood With 'Khiladi'? Here's All You Need To Know

A delightful piece of news for the fans of Ravi Teja just arrived revealing that the actor is set to make his Hindi debut with his upcoming movie, Khiladi. Ravi Teja is best known for his iconic performances in Telugu movies namely Naa Autograph, Bhadra, Vikramarkudu, Dubai Seenu, Krishna, Baladur, Neninthe, Kick, Shambo Shiva Shambo, among others.

According to Pinkvilla, there was a source close to Ramesh Varma, the director of the film who stated that there have been discussions for the Hindi version. It was further unveiled that the movie is a tout action-packed thriller with a universal story, and this became the core reason why makers wanted to start the conversations on Hindi release. The outlet quoted the source that read, "It’s a tout action-packed thriller with a universal story, which is the core reason for the makers to start the conversations on Hindi release.”

More about Ravi Teja's Khiladi

Directed by Ramesh Varma, the movie is the upcoming Telugu action-crime movie backed by Satyanarayana Koneru under A Studios along with the director. Ravi Teja will essay a dual role in the film alongside a bunch of prominent actors namely Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayathi, Nikitin Dheer, Mukesh Rishi, Sachin Khedekar, Thakur Anoop Singh, Murali Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and many others. The movie was earlier slated to hit the screens on 28 May 2021 but it was postponed by the makers due to the Covid-10 pandemic in India. The makers recently unveiled the new release date of Khiladi as 11 February 2022.

Ravi Teja unveiled the first look of the film on 18 October 2020 that depicted a cool avatar of him sporting an all-black outfit with a stylish pair of sunglasses. While revealing the first look of the film, he escalated the curiosity of the fans by stating how he was all set for another exciting journey. Take a look-

Ravi Teja was last seen in the action-thriller movie, Krack, alongside Shruti Haasan, Samuthirakani, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and is currently gearing up for a couple of his upcoming movies namely Ramarao On Duty, Dhamaka, Tiger Nageswara Rao and Ravanasura. These films are expected to hit the screens in 2022.

Image: Khiladi Movie Poster