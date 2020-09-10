'Bigil' Producers On Rumours Of A Film With Ajith; Say 'we Have Not Signed Any Project'

Thala Ajith, who is currently amid the shooting schedule of H Vinoth's Valimai, allegedly was approached by Soorarai Pottru fame Sudha Kongara. According to IndiaGlitz's recent media report, Sudha Kongara approached Thala Ajith to play the lead role in her forthcoming movie, which was supposed to be bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, who previously produced Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil (2019). However, in a recent tweet, Archana Kalpathi, creative producer of AGS Entertainment revealed that all the rumours regarding their next project are false.

"We have not signed any projects for 2020. Saw some fake news making the rounds so just wanted to clarify on behalf of @Ags_production, " (sic) wrote Archana Kalpathi. She further added that they did not meet anyone for a film. She wrote: "No we have not met anyone or had any discussions. We are just waiting." (sic)

We have not signed any projects for 2020. Saw some fake news making the rounds so just wanted to clarify on behalf of @Ags_production — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) September 10, 2020

No we have not met anyone or had any discussions. We are just waiting 😎😎 — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) September 10, 2020

Interestingly, AGS Entertainment last produced, Bigil that had Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara in the lead. The Atlee-directorial was one of the highest-grossing movies of last years. Reportedly, the film collected about Rs 300 crores at the box office.

Meanwhile, there has been a constant buzz regarding Thala Ajith's next project after Valimai. Several reports claimed that Sudha Kongara, who is awaiting the release of her big-budgeted film with Suriya, is keen on signing Thala Ajith for her next movie. However, neither the director nor the actor confirmed the news.

What's next for Thala Ajith and Sudha Kongara?

Thala Ajith will be next seen in H Vinoth's Valimai. The movie, starring Thala Ajith, Huma Qureshi and Yami Gautam in the lead, is expected to be a high-octane action-thriller. The film marks Thala Ajith and H. Vinoth's second association after Nerkonda Paarvai (2019). The movie is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under his production banner Bayview Projects LLP. The shooting of the film is stalled due to the pandemic. Reportedly, the shooting will soon commence in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Sudha Kongara is awaiting the release of Soorari Pottru. The movie, starring Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in the lead, is based on the events and struggles of Air Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath's life. The film is bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment in association with Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment and is expected to have an exclusive online release on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

