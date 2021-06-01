Thala Ajith Receives Bomb Threat At Chennai Home, Turns Out To Be Hoax

Last year, a phoney bomb threat was sent to actor Ajith's home in Injambakkam, Chennai, via the police control centre. An unknown person recently issued a bomb threat to the actor's home once more, this time on May 31. Police have launched an inquiry into the bomb threat call. According to accounts, on May 31 2021, an unidentified phone was issued to the police control centre reporting a bomb at Ajith's residence. The threats, according to reports, were created by an anonymous troublemaker. The specifics of the anonymous call will be traced as soon as possible and the matter will be resolved.

Thala Ajith's Chennai home receives bomb threat again

Police and explosives squads responded to these two locations and meticulously searched the property, only to discover that the call was a hoax, Moviebuzz noted. When they tracked the contact information, they discovered that the individual was Bhuvanesh from Marakkanam. Bhuvanesh is mentally unstable, and he has previously called the police dispatch centre and blackmailed them with bomb scares. He had previously contacted Rajinikanth's and erstwhile Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy's homes and threatened them.

It's worth noting that this isn't the first occasion the Valimai actor's home has been threatened, as per the same report. Ajith's crew filed a bomb scare from an unspecified source with the police in 2014, prior to last year's fraudulent call. It ended up, however, to be a prank call. Ajith's house was the scene of a similar incident in 2017 when nearly 15 police officers arrived and extensively examined the premises before deeming the danger a hoax.

Ajith's latest

Thala Ajith, who just turned 50, must have been concentrating on Valimai for much too long, and fans are eager to hear the latest news on his projects. Valimai is nearing the end of production, with only a few sequences left to shoot. This postponement is also thought to have occurred as a result of the second wave of COVID-19. One of his upcoming two movies will be helmed by Sudha Kongara of Soorarai Pottru fame, and the other would be directed by Siruthai Siva.

IMAGE: THALA AJITH'S INSTAGRAM

