Did You Know Tamil Star Thala Ajith Is Passionate About Car And Bike Racing?

Thala Ajith is an established name in the South Indian Film Industry. The popular South Indian actor has nailed every role he has ever played on celluloid. Be it that of a classical dancer or a stylish goon, Ajith knows the art of charming his fans completely. But apart from acting, Thala Ajith's passion for cars and bikes is not hidden. You must have seen him riding superbikes and driving racer cars in many of his films but, do you know the Viswasam star has a special connection with cars and bikes.

All You Need To Know About Thala Ajith's Passion For Cars And Bikes

Thala Ajith is a megastar in the Tamil Film Industry. The stellar actor has essayed distinct characters on the silver-screen with utmost conviction. But, have you ever noticed how comfortably Ajith pulls of car chasing scenes or any sequence in which bikes are involved. The real reason behind this that the Yennai Arindhaal actor is an exceptional racer in real-life. In fact, Thala Ajith has also participated in numerous bikes and car-racing tournaments.

Coming on this interesting trivia about your favourite South star, Thala Ajith has professionally participated in the well-known Formula 2 race as well, as per an old E-Times article. But, the actor has also faced a deadly injury during one of his races and since then Thala Ajith has also been advocating safety norms whenever he is asked about his love for racing on public events. The Nerkonda Paarvai actor believes that one's safety should be the first priority whenever you are behind the wheels.

Thus, whenever Thala Ajith plans to go a ride alone he always makes sure to gear up completely before hitting the road. No just vehicles on the road fascinate him but in the air too. As the Mankatha actor also obtains a license to fly a plane i.e a pilot license. Thala Ajith loves aero-modelling as well. On the professional front, Ajith was last in Nerkonda Paarvai. The actor gave a splendid performance in the Tamil remake of Taapsee Pannu's Pink which managed to transform into a Box-officer success.

