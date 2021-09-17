Thala Ajith's Action Thriller 'Valimai' Teaser To Be Out Next Week: Reports

South Indian actor Thala Ajith has formed a humungous fan base over the years with his trailblazing movies, and his upcoming release Valimai is set to raise the bar. Ajith is all set to make his comeback to the big screen after a long hiatus with the upcoming action film, the teaser of which is reportedly releasing next week. Ever since the actor's first look from the movie was released, fans have been ardently waiting for more updates. The film's single Naanga Vera Maari has crossed 25 million views on YouTube.

Hashtags like #ValimaiUpdate, #ValimaiTeaser have already been trending on Twitter and it seems like the makers will soon drop Thala Ajith's glimpse from the action-packed movie. The movie is being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and will also star Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu and veteran actress Sumithra in pertinent roles.

Valimai teaser to be released next week?

In an exciting update for Thala's fans, entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter handle on Friday, September 17, to announce that sources have hinted at the film's first teaser to drop next week. Last month, the movie's first single Naanga Vera Maari, sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja & Anurag Kulkarni has already tingled the audience's anticipation, with producer Boney Kapoor announcing the track's 'UNSTOPPBALE' 25 million mark recently.

The movie is being bankrolled by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP, with Yuvan Shankar Raja being in charge of the music composition and Nirav Shah on board as the cinematographer. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film is expected to be packed with action sequences and stunts. Huma Qureshi will be the leading lady, while Kartikeya Gummakonda is set to play the antagonist.

The film has witnessed various postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally slated for a Diwali 2021 release but has been postponed with no specific date announced by the makers so far. The cast and crew have concluded the entire shoot schedule and viewers can expect a premiere date soon.

More about Thala Ajith's acting and racing stints

Superstar Ajith is also famous for his stint as a race driver, having participated in prestigious circuits in cities such as Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi. The actor is one among very few Indians to race in the International arena and in Formula championships. He drove in the 2003 Formula Asia BMW Championships as well as the 2010 Formula 2 Championship. In terms of work, he is known for his performance in Mankatha, Citizen, Amarkalam, Kireedam, Billa among others.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @THALAFANSCLUB)