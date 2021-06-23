Thala Ajith's Upcoming Film 'Thala 61' Will Be An Action-packed Movie: Report

Thala Ajith has been the talk of the town since his much-awaited film Valimai is set to release soon. The fans have been waiting for the first look that has been delayed for various reasons. In February 2020 there were reports that Thala Ajith, H.Vinoth and Boney Kapoor have started discussing their third collaboration after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. The reports also suggested that the movie will go on floors in July 2020. Now, new reports suggest that the shoot for the actor's new movie, the untitled Thala 61 will begin soon.

Thala Ajith's Thala 61 will be an out and out action film

As per a report from Pinkvilla, the movie will be an out and out action drama with strong emotions and will be shot in multiple locations. The source told them that the makers are planning to wrap up the film in a quick span as they don't want Thala Ajith's fans to wait for a long time. Usually, a film of such scale that features an actor like Ajith will take at least seven months. The source added that the maker's plan is to wrap the film quickly and not take as long as Valimai shoot.

The initial idea was to start the film's shoot in July last year and release the movie in Summer 2021. The source added, that the team is currently working on the logistics to wrap up Thala's Valimai. The movie is expected to resume by July end - early August and it all depends on the COVID-19 situation. The makers are planning to release the movie by the end of the year once the cinema halls work with 100% capacity in Tamil Nadu. They also added that the Diwali release isn't possible as of now and the final call on the release date will be taken once the shoot is wrapped up.

The tentative date for the shoot of Thala 61 can be expected around October-November and it can be wrapped up in May 2022. As per the source, Ajith, Vinoth and Boney are all excited about the movie. The pre-production work which includes deciding on the location, Thala's look and searches for the cast have already begun.

IMAGE: Thala Ajith's Instagram

