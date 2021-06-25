Thala Ajith's 'Valimai' First Look Announcement Has Left Fans Thrilled; Read On

Actor Thala Ajith is ready to return to the big screen after a long hiatus with the upcoming action film Valimai. According to reports, the makers are all set to unveil the first poster and the release date of the film very soon. On knowing the same, Thala Ajith's fans are eagerly looking forward to the first look poster of Valimai. Talking about the same, fans have also taken to the micro-blogging site to reveal how thrilled they are about the Valimai first look announcement.

Taking to their respective social media handles, netizens have gone on to trend the hashtag #Valimai and #ValimaiFirstLook on Twitter. Some of the users were thrilled about the news, while some could not stop themselves from gushing on the same. One of the users wrote, “Need an pre Announcement pls @BoneyKapoor. #ValimaiFirstLook #AKValimaiFLSoon”. Another user wrote, “Whole Social Media Witnessing Never Before Seen Craze for a Movie Update. The craze is Increasing Day by Day. Game Changer Movie will Definitely attract a normal audience & #ThalaAjith fans. Wait & See! #AKValimaiFLSoon |#ValimaiFirstLook|#Ajithkumar”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

According to reports revealed on Filmibeat, producer Boney Kapoor might announce the Valimai first look release date this weekend. Some unconfirmed reports even suggest that the producer intends to make the announcement by Friday, June 25, 2021, evening. However, it has been confirmed that the long wait for Thala Ajith fans will be over very soon. According to the reports, the team intends to reveal more exciting updates on the project following the release of the much-anticipated first look poster.

About the film

According to recent Valimai updates, the film is currently in post-production. H. Vinoth wrote and directed the film, which was produced by Bayview Projects. Thala Ajith will essay the role of a CBCID in the film Valimai. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Pearle Maaney, and Kartikeya Gummakonda in the lead roles. Actors such as Shivaji Guruvayoor, Achyuth Kumar, Yogi Babu, VJ Bani, Pavel Navageethan, and Sumithra will be a part of its supporting cast members. Yuvan Shankar Raja will score the film's music, according to other Valimai updates.

