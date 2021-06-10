Thala Ajith's 'Valimai' To Star Kartikeya Gummakonda In Prominent Role

On June 9, 2021, Yogi Babu took to Twitter and confirmed that he was working for Thala Ajith's next venture called Valimai. He posted a picture that was a collage with a photo of Thala Ajith and the others that were the supposed cast of Valimai. One of the fans commented on Yogi Babu's latest tweet and asked him if he was working on Valimai, and Yogi replied saying that he was. The film will also be starring the Tollywood actor Kartikeya Gummakonda in a prominent role. He will be playing an antagonist in the movie reportedly.

Yogi Babu's tweet

Yogi Babu's latest tweet confirmed that he was a part of the Valimai cast. The photo was not accompanied by any caption but when a fan asked "Anna Valimai padathala work pandringla", which translates to "Anna, are you working for the movie Valimai?" he confirmed this. The tweet was liked by over 13 thousand people on Twitter. Yogi Babu will also be a part of the Thalapathy 65 cast starring Thalapathy Vijay.

About Valimai

According to recent Valimai updates, the movie is in its post-production stage. The movie is written and directed by H. Vinoth, and produced by Bayview Projects. The movie stars Ajith Kumar, Pearle Maaney, Huma Qureshi, and Kartikeya Gummakonda as the main cast. Shivaji Guruvayoor, Pavel Navageethan, Yogi Babu, VJ Bani, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra will be a part of its supporting cast members. According to some other Valimai updates, the music for the movie will be scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Yogi Babu's upcoming projects

Yogi Babu was last seen in the Dhanush starrer Karnan as Vadamalaiyaan. He is also a part of Thalapathy 65 starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde. He is also a part of the Sivakarthikeyan starrer Doctor. His movies Pei Mama, and Pistha are in their post-production stages. He is currently filming for several films as of now including Ayalaan, Theeyorkku Anjael, Takkar, and Kaaviyum Aaviyum Naduvula Devi. Apart from this, he has finished shooting for Aranmanai 3, and Dikkiloona.

