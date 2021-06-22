Thalapathy 65 First Look Shows Vijay As Gun-wielding 'Beast' In Latest Poster; View

Thalapathy Vijay's birthday is underway and his latest news has fans everywhere excited with aniticipation. On the eve of Thalapathy Vijay's birthday, the title and first look of his upcoming Thalapathy 65, was released via Sun Pictures. Read below to find out about the Thalapathy 65 first look -

Thalapathy 65 first look

The upcoming film's poster shows Vijay’s character wielding a shotgun with a mounted telescopic sight. However, the poster doesn’t clarify whether Vijay will play a cop in the film or a hired goon. The first look was released on June 21, the eve of the legendary actor's 47th birthday.

The upcoming film has finally also received its official title, which is Beast. Beast has been written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. While the film has recently received its official title, the title Thalapathy 65 has been made popular on social media sites already, by fans.

The reason behind the fan given title, was that the upcoming film will be the 65th film in Vijay's career. Without a title for the upcoming film, fans decided to affectionately refer to the upcoming film, now titled Beast, as Thalapathy 65. The 65th film in Vijay’s career went on floors in March this year before the second wave of coronavirus brought the country to a standstill, once again.

Beast second look

Sun Pictures has released another look of Tamil superstar Vijay from his upcoming film Beast. The new poster was released at 12 am on Tuesday to mark the beginning of Vijay’s 47th birthday celebrations. The second look dropped just six hours after the filmmakers released the first look poster.

While the first look poster of Beast showed a dapper and sharp-looking Vijay brooding and holding a gun, with smoke cans tossed in the air, the second poster looks even more praiseworthy. Vijay holds a rifle bullet between his lips, instead of a cigarette in the newest image. Take a look -

Apart from Vijay, Beast also stars actress Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The film will mark her comeback to Tamil cinema after a gap of nine years. Beast is Vijay’s fourth film with Sun Pictures. The production house has previously worked with the actor for the films Vettaikaaran, Sura, and Sarkar.

Image - Thalapathy Vijay's Twitter

