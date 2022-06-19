Thalapathy 66: Makers Share Intriguing Poster, To Unveil 1st Look On Vijay's Birthday Eve

Popular actors Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna are currently gearing up for the release of their much-awaited film tentatively titled Thalapathy 66. The makers of the film took to social media on Sunday and had some exciting news to share with their fans and followers online.

They shared that the first look of Thalapathy Vijay was scheduled to be unveiled on June 21, 2022, i.e, the birthday eve of the actor and fans can't wait to see the role he will step into for the upcoming project.

Thalapathy 66 first look release date

The makers of the upcoming film took to social media on June 19 and warned fans that 'he is returning'. They shared an intriguing poster of the character but did not reveal much through it, piquing fans' interest in the film. The poster saw a silhouette of Thalapathy Vijay, who appeared to be carrying a heavy bag. He was seen in a grey long sleeve t-shirt and looked over his right shoulder, with his hand on his hip. The poster revealed that his first look would be unveiled on June 21, 2022, at 6.01 p.m.

Have a look at the poster here:

Thalapathy 66 leaked pics

Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna were recently the talks of the town online when glimpses from the sets of their film surfaced online. The pictures were from the sets in Hyderabad, where the duo was shooting for the Vamshi Paidipally directorial. In the pictures, Vijay is seen in a blue t-shirt, which he paired with a brown jacket, and Rashmika can be seen in a matching dress.

More about Thalapathy 66

According to a recent report by OTTPlay, the upcoming film is set to include a dance number choreographed by Prabhudheva. Although the news has not been confirmed by the team of the film, fans wonder if the Beast star and the popular choreographer will collaborate yet again. They earlier shared the dance floor in the hit film Pokkiri and Villu as well. The upcoming film will be produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Venkateshwara Creations and will also star Shaam, Yogi Babu, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Sangeetha Krish and others alongside the leading duo.

Image: Instagram/@gokul_creationzz