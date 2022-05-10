Thalapathy 66 Team Welcome Srikanth & Others Onboard For Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer

Thalapathy Vijay was in the news after he began filming for his next project tentatively titled Thalapathy 66 alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The makers of the film have now taken to social media to welcome some more much-loved actors to the team. They welcomed popular actors Srikanth, Shaam and Sangeetha on board, who will soon take on roles alongside the leading duo, Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna.

Thalapathy 66 team welcomes Srikanth, Shaam and Sangeetha on board

The production company of the film, Sri Venkateswara Creations took to Twitter to share the exciting news with their fans and followers. They announced that Srikanth, Shaam and Sangeetha would soon be joining the sets of the film and fans can't wait see them share the screen with the leading duo, who recently began shooting for the movie. Although many details about the film have not been revealed yet, fans are excited to see what the ensemble cast has in store for them. Srikanth is known for his stellar role in Mirugaa, while Shaam was most recently seen in the thriller Kaaviyyan.

Thalapathy 66 is helmed by Vamshi Paidipally and the Pooja ceremony took place on April 6, before the team began filming. Rashmika shared glimpses from the ceremony and mentioned it was an 'absolute delight' to be working with Vijay. She wrote, "Ok now this feels like something else. Been watching sir for years and years and now to do everything that I’ve been wanting to do.. act with him, dance with him, take his nazar, talk to him.. everything .. yaaaaay finally! An absolute delight." Several fans and followers took to the comments section and sent the team their best before the shooting commenced.

Thalapathy Vijay was most recently seen in Beast alongside Pooja Hegde. The film was helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is now gearing up for its digital release. The film is all set to premiere on Netflix on May 11, 2022, in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi and fans are over the moon with the news. Rashmika Mandanna on the other hand is basking in the success of Pushpa: The Rise, in which she took on the lead role alongside Allu Arjun. The film was hailed by the audience and critics alike and also did well at the box office. Fans now await the second part of the film and are excited about an announcement about the same from the makers.

Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna, Twitter/@SVC_official