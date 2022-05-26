Thalapathy 66: Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna Wrap Up Lengthy Schedule Of Vamshi Paidipally Film

The much-awaited film in the crazy combination of Thalapathy Vijay and National Award-Winning director Vamshi Paidipally is fast progressing with its shoot. Produced by the National-Award winning producer Dil Raju & Shirish under their production house Sri Venkateswara Creations, the makers have completed 25 days of lengthy schedule with the major cast taking part in it. They have canned very crucial sequences in the schedule.

Thalapathy 66 crew wraps lengthy schedule

The film tentatively titled Thalapathy 66 features a stellar cast, including Rashmika Mandanna who is playing the leading lady. Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha and Samyuktha who are playing prominent roles in the movie have participated in the shoot.

The director himself penned the story of the movie, in association with writers Hari and Ashishor Solomon. The film is being made on a lavish scale with grand production values and popular craftsmen are taking care of different crafts to make it a visual grandeur. S Thaman renders soundtracks, while Karthick Palani is the cinematographer and KL Praveen is the editor. Sri Harshith Reddy and Sri Hanshitha are the co-producers of the film. Sunil Babu & Vaishnavi Reddy are the production designers. The film is scheduled for Pongal, 2023 release.

