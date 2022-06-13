'Thalapathy 67': Did Lokesh Kanagaraj Write Script With Rajinikanth In Mind? Read To Know

Lokesh Kanagaraj is garnering immense love and adulation for his latest hit movie, Vikram, featuring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. While the fans are enjoying the film in theatres, they are also eager to learn more about Kanagaraj's forthcoming directorial project Thalapathy 67 which is currently in the making. The details about the film are yet to be unveiled, however, as per the latest reports by Pinkvilla, the director recently made a big revelation about the highly-anticipated film.

Was Rajinikanth Kanagaraj’s first choice for Thalapathy 67?

After directing just four films namely Maanagaram, Kaithi, Master and Vikram, Lokesh Kanagaraj has managed to garner immense fame for his spectacular filmmaking skills. Now, as the filmmaker gears up for his next directorial Thalapathy 67 with the notable actor, Thalapathy Vijay in the lead, it was recently reported that he initially wrote the script with the legendary actor Rajinikanth in mind. However, no official confirmation regarding the same was made by the filmmaker. On the other hand, Lokesh Kanagaraj earlier teased the film by revealing that the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer will be a combination of mass and class.

More about Vijay's upcoming project 'Thalapathy 66'

On the work front, Thalapathy Vijay is currently gearing for the release of Thalapathy 66 (tentative title) which is slated to release in January 2023 on the auspicious occasion of Pongal. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally who wrote the film with Hari and Ahishor Solomon, the movie will be bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, other actors who were earlier roped in for the film include Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, R. Sarathkumar, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Prabhu, Srikanth, Sangeetha Krish, Khushbu and many more. The film is being made on a lavish scale with grand production values and popular craftsmen are supervising different crafts to make it a visual grandeur. S Thaman renders soundtracks, while Karthick Palani is the cinematographer and KL Praveen is the editor. Sri Harshith Reddy and Sri Hanshitha are the co-producers of the film. Sunil Babu & Vaishnavi Reddy are the production designers.

