Thalapathy 68: Vijay Reunite With Popular Actress After 20 Years?

Thalapathy Vijay is currently gearing up for his next upcoming release Leo, slated to open in theatres on October 19. Post that he will be teaming up wih Venkat Prabhu for Thalapthy 68. The film has become the talk of the town even before going on floors. Here is an update about the biggie. The buzz is the heroine for Thalapathy 68 has been finalised.

The Newsmakers



Thalapathy Vijay is currently riding high on the success of his early January release, Varisu. The film received positive reviews and made up for the lacklustre response to Beast (2022). Thalapathy Vijay hopes to keep the momentum going with Leo and Thalapathy 68. The latter marks his first collaboration with Venkat Prabhu, best known to many for Mankatha (2011). It is said to feature the actor in a new avatar and deal with fresh subject.

Who's saying what?



If reports are to be believed, Thalapathy 68's leading lady has been finalised. As per industry tracker Christopher Kangaraj, Thalapathy Vijay's leading lady will be none other than Jyothika. If this turns out to be true, Thalapathy 68 will mark Thalapathy Vijay and Jyothika's on-screen reunion after a gap of 20 years. The two actors earlier starred together in films Kushi (2000) and Thirumalai (2003). Official confirmation about the same is still awaited.

Thalapathy - Jyotika - Venkat Prabhu!!#Thalapathy68



- VP — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) August 11, 2023



Additionally, Venkat Prabhu recently revealed that the film, contrary to popular perception, will not be a political thriller. It will instead be an all-out entertainer. In the same statement, Venkat Prabhu has also requested the media to refrain from consistently asking for updates about the film.

Meanwhile...



Thalapathy Vijay will next be seen in Leo. The Lokesh Kanagraj directorial will also star Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady. Leo is part of the director's LCU - Lokesh Cinematic Universe and has garnered massive hype for itself. Leo is slated for a theatrical release on October 19, this year.