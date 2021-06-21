'Thalapathy Vijay 65' Director Nelson Dilip Kumar Receives Wishes From Fans On Birthday

Thalapathy Vijay 65 director Nelson Dilip Kumar is celebrating his 37th birthday on June 21. On the occasion of his birthday, fans took to Twitter to pour in lovely wishes for him. The director won the Best Screenplay Award at the Norway Tamil Film Festival for his debut movie Kolamavu Kokila. Take a look at wishes from the fans.

Fans pour in wishes for Nelson Dilip Kumar

To celebrate his 37th birthday, fans went on to trend #HappyBirthdayNelson and #HBDNelson on Twitter. While wishing the director, various fans asked about the first look and title of his upcoming movie, the untitled Thalapathy Vijay 65. One of the fans wrote, "Wishing our Director @Nelsondilpkumar a very Happy Birthday once again We can't wait to unveil #Thalapathy65 First Look Poster. Best wishes for #Doctor and all your future projects". Have a look.

More about Thalapathy Vijay 65

The upcoming movie will feature Master actor Vijay and Pooja Hegde. The first look of the movie will be released on the director's birthday at 6 pm. The movie will show Vijay play the role of a con agent and it will be the first time he plays such a role. The movie will mark Pooja's second Tamil movie after Mysskin's Mugamoodi. Other than the lead actors, the movie will also feature Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

A look at Nelson Dilip Kumar's movies

Kolamavu Kokila which was released in the year 2018 marked the beginning of the director's career. The movie features Nayanthara in the lead role and supporting cast including Yogi Babu, Saranya Ponvannan, R. S. Shivaji, Charles Vinoth, and Hareesh Peradi. The Hindi Remake Good Luck Jerry starring Janhvi Kapoor is currently in production. The Telugu remake, Ko Ko Kokila was released in the same year.

The director is currently working on the upcoming movie, Doctor. The movie will feature Sivakarthikeyan who also produced it. It also features Vinay Rai, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. The shoot of the film was started back in 2019 and is expected to release later this year.

