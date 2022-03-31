Thalapathy Vijay & Pooja Hegde Starrer 'Beast' Trailer Release Date Announced

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde are currently gearing up for the release of their much-awaited film Beast which is all set to hit the big screens on April 13, 2022. It was just weeks ago when the makers of Beast announced the release date of the upcoming actioner leaving fans rejoiced. The hype and craze around the project is massive with fans who are eagerly waiting to see the superstar on the screens.

As the release date of the highly anticipated film is inching closer, makers are leaving no stones unturned in piquing fans' curiosity. They have also dropped two numbers from the movie, Arabic Kuthu and Jolly O Gymkhana, which are chart-topping. Recently, makers treated fans with delightful news where they revealed the release date of Beast's trailer.

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer Beast's trailer to release on April

On Thursday, Sun pictures took to their official Twitter handle and announced the release date of the highly talked about film Beast. The trailer of the film is set to release on April 2 at 6 PM. Sharing the big news, the handle wrote "The much-awaited #BeastTrailer is releasing on April 2nd @ 6 PM. Namma aattam inimey vera maari irukum.@actorvijay @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @hegdepooja @selvaraghavan @manojdft @Nirmalcuts @anbariv #BeastTrailerOnApril2 #BeastModeON #Beast"

More about Beast

The Tamil film is special to the leading duo as it will see Pooja Hegde's return to Tamil cinema after a decade, following her debut in the film industry with Mugamoodi. Moreover, it will also mark Vijay's 65th film of his career. The film has been produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Along with Pooja Hegde and Vijay Thalapathy, the film also stars Selvaraghavan, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko and others taking on pivotal roles. Its first look posters and songs have already created a massive buzz.

Image: Twitter@sunpictures