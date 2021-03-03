Thalapathy Vijay And Vijay Sethupathi Engage In Bromance In A BTS Video Of Film 'Master'

Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's action drama film Master is one of the highest-grossing films of 2021 so far. The audience has loved both these actor's characters despite them being on the opposite side of the law. Recently, Master movie's director Lokesh Kanagaraj has shared a behind-the-scenes video of Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi engaging in 'bromance'.

Master movie's BTS video

In the video shared by Lokesh, Thalapathy and Sethupathi are seen practising some scenes from the movie. Thalapathy is also seen playing music with the help of a plate. At the end of the video, Thalapathy and Vijay Sethupathi engage in an intense stare game and also stand very close to each other. But they end hugging each other with smiles on their faces. Along with the video, Lokesh Kanagaraj also wrote as a caption, No matter how many ever times I say, it ain’t enough!! Thank u @actorvijay na & @VijaySethuOffl na".

No matter how many ever times I say, it ain’t enough!! Thank u @actorvijay na & @VijaySethuOffl na 🤜🏻🤛🏻 pic.twitter.com/1qAPXRj3IM — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) March 3, 2021

Netizens could not stop gushing about the display of brotherly bond by these actors. Many have commented on the last part of the video wherein both hug each other. Many have appreciated their performance in the movie as well. See their reactions below:

Thanks For The Giving A Massive Film For Us . Always Thankful To You Sir For Release Master In Hindi Too.



We Are Congrats You & Your Team For The Grand Success Of #Master Film. Hope We Will See You Both @Dir_Lokesh & @actorvijay In Upcoming Film 😎🤩. — Vijay North Fans Club (@VijayNorthFC) March 3, 2021

Master movie

This action thriller movie revolves around a college professor who is loved by his student every much. But hs struggles with alcoholism and also despises other college staff. He is assigned a three-month assignment to teach at the juvenile detention centre. The centre is run by a crude gangster who forces the children there to transport drugs and threatens them with detention if they do not obey. The professor and the gangster clash which results in an unforeseeable twist in the tale. The cast of the movie also includes Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in supporting roles. It released in theatres on January 13, 2021, and is also available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Thalapathy Vijay's movies

Thalapathy Vijay's movies have always entertained the audience. He has starred in some of the blockbuster movies. Some of the most popular of Thalapathy Vijay's movies are Kadhalukku Mariyadhai, Kushi, Priyamaanavale and Thirumalai. His most popular film is Theri which is one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all times. Vijay is also a notable playback singer of the Tamil industry. He has been nominated several times for the Filmfare award for his stellar performances in films.

