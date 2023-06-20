Thalapathy Vijay Becomes First Tamil Star To Feature On Times Square Billboard

Thalapathy Vijay will be celebrating his birthday on June 22. Ahead of his birthday, his fans gave him a special surprise. The actor was featured on the Times Square Billboard in New York City.

Thalapathy Vijay will turn 49 on June 22, 2023.

The Beast actor is currently gearing up for his film Leo.

He is arguably one of the highest paid actors in India.

Thalapathy Vijay becomes the first Tamil actor to feature on Times Square

Thalapathy Vijay's fans have been celebrating his birthday in advance. Thanks to their efforts, the Leo star has now officially become the first Tamil star to make an appearance on the Times Square Billboard in New York City. A video of the same has surfaced online, wherein stills of Vijay were displayed in the form of a video on the billboard. Check the clip below:

Happy & proud to feature @actorvijay Anna on the prestigious Times Square Billboard @ New York City to kick start birthday celebrations for #Thalapathy by @CanadaVMI 😍😍😍#HBDThalapathyvijay pic.twitter.com/UAOAdYc6ww — Kartik (@TheVJClan) June 20, 2023

Vijay was featured on the billboards of NASDAQ. Apart from being on the renowned Times Square, his first single from Leo titled Naa Ready will also be released on his birthday. The movie is helmed by Lokesh Lanagaraj.

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film ventures

Vijay is currently working on his upcoming film Leo and this film will hit the big screen on October 19, 2023. As per reports, Leo will be part of the filmmaker's cinematic universe. While, the Theri actor will play the main lead, Sanjay Dutt will play the antagonist. Trisha will also be a part of this project. Previoulsy, Sanjay Dutt played an antagonist in Yash's film KGF: Chapter 2.

Star cast of Vijay's film Leo

The film has a stellar cast including Mysskin, Priya Anand, Gautam Menon, Arjun Sarja, and Mansoor Ali Khan among others. This Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has been co-written by Rathna Kumar and Deeraj Vaidy. Meanwhile, Seven Screen Studio and The Route has backed this film.