Thalapathy Vijay Gives His Fandom Stern Warning To Not Troll Politicians On Social Media

Actor Vijay, on Thursday, issued a stern warning to his fandom, asking them to refrain from trolling anyone on social media. Vijay fans, who in the past, have been known to openly troll anyone who criticizes actor Vijay, have now received a stern warning from their favourite actor regarding their unthoughtful actions. General Secretary of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, Bussy Anand took to Twitter and dropped a statement informing about the actor's warning to his fans.

Thalapathy Vijay warns his fans not to troll

The statement mentions that Thalapathy Vijay has warned his fans multiple times, not to troll politicians, bureaucrats or anyone on social media. The actor has said that if any member of the fan club is found doing so, they will be expelled and legal action would be taken against them.

In the statement, Bussy Anand said, "Do not register or share anything trolling politicians, bureaucrats or anyone in the form of statements, memes or posters. As per the instructions of Thalapathy Vijay, I’m informing you that anyone who acts against advice of our Thalapathy will be removed from the organisation and legal action would be taken against them."

What's next on Vijay's work front?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Beast, which is slated to hit theatres on April 13. It will clash with Yash starrer Kannada magnum opus KGF: Chapter 2, which will release the next day, April 14. Apart from Beast, Vijay recently commenced filming for his upcoming film alongside Rashmika Mandanna, which will be directed by Vamsi.