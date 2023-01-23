Thalapathy Vijay Goes Through Security Check At Airport; Wins Internet For Simplicity

Thalapathy Vijay recently made headlines for his simplicity at the airport security check on Sunday. The actor was papped at the Hyderabad airport without a bodyguard. Vijay entered the security check queue like any other passenger, wearing a face mask and dressed in a checked shirt and black pants.

The down-to-earth star did not want to grab any attention for his appearance as she tried to walk past the paparazzi without any starry tantrums.

Check out the video here:

Thalapathy Vijay was returning from the grand success party of his film 'Varisu', which was attended by music composer S Thaman, producer Dil Raju, and director Vamshi Paidipally among others.

Earlier in the day, S Thaman shared some pictures from the party on his Instagram handle also featuring Vijay and wrote, "What a Moment. Thanks dears anna @actorvijay. Not able to get out of this Truest HIGH!"

In the picture, the actor can be seen sporting long hair and a black-and-white beard, reportedly for his next film tentatively titled ‘Thalapathy 67’.

Upcoming releases

On the work front, Thalapathy Vijay is still basking in the success of his recent release 'Varisu'. The actor was lauded for his performance in the film and it went on to make Rs 200 crore at the box office.

For his next project, Thalapathy Vijay is set to play a 40-year-old criminal in Lokesh Kanagaraj's ‘Thalapathy 67’. The Tamil actor will star alongside Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt will serve as the antagonist in the upcoming project, contesting against Thalapathy’s character.

The film is currently in the works and will release on January 26, 2023. The dynamic duo of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj previously worked together on ‘Master’, which turned out to be a blockbuster.