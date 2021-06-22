Thalapathy Vijay Is A Huge Fan Of Bollywood Actor Tiger Shroff, Reveals Malavika Mohanan

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay turned a year older on June 22. The Beast actor is celebrating his 47th birthday today and on the special occasion, ardent fans of the star have flooded social media with umpteen tributes for the star. In addition to the same, acquaintances from the industry including Keerthy Suresh, Malavika Mohanan and others gathered together on Clubhouse to share their special memories with the Theri star. Now, during the Clubhouse interaction, actor Malavika Mohanan revealed that the Master actor is a huge fan of Heropanti fame Tiger Shroff, as reported by Pinkvilla.

Malavika Mohanan reveals Vijay is a huge fan of Tiger Shroff

During the interaction, Malavika unveiled that she along with Thalapathy Vijay and her entire crew had once gone to watch a Tiger Shroff starrer film together. It was during the introduction scene of Tiger, when Thalapathy Vijay reportedly got excited and cheered for him screaming ‘Thalaivaa’. According to Malavika Mohanan, not many people are able to witness the fun side of Vijay. She further mentioned that Vijay is a huge fan of Tiger Shroff.

On the occasion of Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday, many celebrities from the film industry have flooded social media with special birthday wishes for the star. "Happy birthday @actorvijay wishing you to be the unique person you are always with loads of happiness and strength," wrote Radikaa Sarathkumar on Twitter. On the other hand, Ramya Subramanian shared a lesson that she has learnt from Thalapathy Vijay. "Happy Birthday To Our One And Only Thalapathy. You are the shining example to all of us who’s love and adoration for you is boundless - That it’s nice to be important but it’s more important to be nice," she tweeted. Here’s taking a quick look at how celebs are reacting online:

Happppy bdayyy @actorvijay sir !! Have the most amazing , happy , healthy and blockbuster year 😁 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) June 22, 2021

Happiest birthday to my favourite costar! I’m such a huge fan of his immense talent! #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay @actorvijay 😍❤️🎉 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) June 22, 2021

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in the Tamil action thriller film, Master. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also starred Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Arjun Das in pivotal roles. Now, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Tamil thriller flick, Beast. Bankrolled under the banner of Sun Picture, actor Pooja Hegde headlines the female lead in the movie.

