Thalapathy Vijay Is A Stone-cold Assassin In Fan-made Trailer Of Leo | Watch

Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up for his upcoming release Leo with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The actor-director duo have reunited after Master (2021) The initial teases for Leo have signalled that it is slated to be an action extravaganza, something that fans of Vijay will surely love. Meanwhile, a fan-made trailer of the film has gone viral on social media on the actor's birthday.

3 things you need to know:

Leo is said to be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), but it is unconfirmed.

This is Thalapathy Vijay’s 67th film.

Leo's official first look was also unveiled on his birthday.

Fan made Leo trailer shows Vijay as a world-class assassin

The fan-made trailer of Leo opened with a chase between two cars. While the vehicle in front was being driven by gunmen who was shooting at Vijay’s vehicle, the Master actor was seen loading his revolver with bullets. After Vijay instructed the driver of his car, they sped ahead. The video ended with two gunmen dead.

Viewers could then see events unfold from Vijay’s perspective. He shot the two in a short span of time. After Vijay took down the threat, several cars surround him. That’s when Vijay pressed a button and pulled out a sword, teasing that the fight was going to get a lot more intense.

The viral video was shared by editor Maddy Madhav and has amassed more than 2 million views on social media. Seven Screen Studio, which is backing Leo, also retweeted the special trailer to commend Maddy for his effort.

Vijay wields a hammer in Leo’s first poster

The first poster of Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo was also unveiled on the actor's birthday on June 22. He was seen wielding a bloodied hammer and beside him stood a wild hyena. The background featured frosty mountains, dense forests and a freshwater colour palette.

Leo is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has also written the film. It is also the first Indian title which was shot using a Komodo-X camera. While Leo awaits release, Lokesh has said that he will be leaving direction after completing ten films.