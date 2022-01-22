Thalapathy Vijay Looks Unrecognizable In Throwback Family Pic Shared By Son Sanjay; See

Thalapathy Vijay has pipped up excitement among his ardent fans after the makers of his upcoming actioner Beast unveiled his first look from the film recently. Vijay is one of the highest-paid actors in South India and his most recent release Master had a good box office run, breaking many records and holding the title of the highest-grossing film of last year until it was surpassed by Allu Arjun starter Pushpa: The Rise. Vijay, however, doesn't claim an avid social media presence and glimpses from his personal life are most often shared by his family including his son Sanjay. On Saturday, Vijay's son Jason Sanjay shared a throwback family picture from the time when the latter was a kid and Vijay was into his late 20s.

The picture features, Thalapathy Vijay posing for a happy family picture with his wife Sangeetha, son Sanjay and his parents. As shown in the picture, Thalapathy Vijay looks young in the photo. Vijay's son Jason often shares glimpses with his father and is quite popular among star kids. He captioned this adorable picture, "Old one #SanjayVijay #ThalapathyVijay", adding a black heart to it.

Vijay's love life is quite interesting as he got married to a fan of his, named Sangeetha Sornalingam on 25th August 1999. The couple shares two children, Jason Sanjay and daughter Divya Shasha. Recently, on January 16th, Sanjay Vijay shared a picture with his father and fans couldn't take their eyes off them. In the picture, the father-son duo can be seen playing a video game with the actor hugging his son. He captioned the post, "Partner In Crime #ThalapathyVijay #JasonSanjay".

What's next for Thalapathy Vijay

On the work front, Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in the upcoming Indian Tamil-language black comedy action-thriller Beast. Apart from Vijay, the actioner also stars Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, Redin Kingsley, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Redin Kingsley and Bjorn Surrao playing pivotal roles.

More about the film

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Beast will mark the 65th film of Thalapthy Vijay's career. The movie will also mark Pooja Hegde's first outing in Tamil cinema in nine years. Talking about the movie, the 31-year-old actor shared her thoughts on the film whilst marking the wrap of her shooting. She stated, "It's been great working for Beast and an absolute pleasure to be on the set. We have laughed so much making the film and I hope you laugh as well."

Image: Twitter/@Sanjay Vijay