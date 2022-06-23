Thalapathy Vijay Opts For A Working Birthday; Spends Time Filming Upcoming Movie 'Varisu'

South star Thalapathy Vijay is a busy actor with a series of projects in the pipeline. After wowing the audience with his ace action and acting skills in Beast, the actor is now shooting for his upcoming film Varisu. While he is seemingly extremely dedicated to the film, he had a working birthday and shot for the movie on his special day.

Thalapathy Vijay rang into his 48th birthday on June 22 and received a lot of love from his fans. Celebrities across the film industry also showered love on the actor and sent him their best wishes. Music composer S Thaman also met the actor on his birthday on the sets of Varisu and also shared a picture with him.

Taking to his Twitter handle, composer S Thaman recently dropped a happy picture with Thalapathy Vijay to wish him a happy birthday. In the photo, the actor could be seen wearing a purple coloured t-shirt on grey pants. Sharing the photo, the composer wrote, "A lovely Day at the sets of #Varisu Today along with our dearest @actorvijay anna Our dear director @directorvamshi." "Great To See the whole Team on A great Vibe Working on this big day .. Most Warmest humblest Human," he added.

A lovely Day at the sets of #Varisu Today along with our dearest @actorvijay anna Our dear director @directorvamshi 🤍

Great To See the whole Team on A great Vibe Working on this big day ..

Most Warmest humblest Human #HBDThalapathyVijay ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3hbJT5SE7j — thaman S (@MusicThaman) June 22, 2022

Thalapathy Vijay's looks from Varisu

The makers of Varisu began unveiling Vijay's looks from the movie ahead of his birthday. On the occasion of the actor's 48th birthday, On June 21, the makers dropped his first look from the movie. In the poster, the actor could be seen donning a metal grey suit while he had an intense look on his face.

In the second look, the actor could be seen sharing smiles with a bunch of kids in the midst of gunny bags and vegetables. Vijay can be seen laying down with his bag as he and the children look up and smile from ear to ear. The third look of the actor saw him wearing a brown leather jacket as he looks over his shoulder.

Varisu is scheduled to release on Pongal 2023 and the film will be available to fans in Telugu and Tamil. The movie stars Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Shaam, Yogi Babu, Prakash Raj, and Sarathkumar will also be featured playing pivotal roles.

Image: Twitter/@actorvijay