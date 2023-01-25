Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna Celebrate 'Varisu' Success; See Photos

‘Varisu’, starring Thalapathy Vijay and directed by Vamshi Paidipally, is having a highly successful run in theatres. Producer Dil Raju recently hosted a celebration of the film's success in Hyderabad. It seems the celebrations are ongoing, as Sarathkumar and Radikaa were recently at another success party.

Radikaa attended another ‘Varisu’ success bash and shared some photos on Twitter, showcasing Thalapathy Vijay looking stylish. The party also included Rashmika Mandanna, Sarathkumar, Dil Raju, Vamshi Paidipally, and other cast members.

"#VarisuBlockbuster #TamilCinema #friends a fun evening watching the team bond together with so much of laughter," Radikaa tweeted with the pictures.

Take a look at the post here:

Thalapathy Vijay's latest film 'Varisu' was released on January 11th, much to the excitement of the actor's fans. The film was released alongside another Tamil movie 'Thunivu', starring Ajith Kumar and directed by H Vinoth, creating a box office clash between the two movies. Despite the competition, Varisu has had a stupendous run at the theatres, recently grossing Rs 250 crore worldwide, and continues to perform well at the box office.

'Varisu' is an emotionally charged film, geared towards families, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The movie is produced on a grand scale by Dil Raju, who is known for his production company Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The cast of the film is quite star-studded and includes actors like Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Sarathkumar, Jayasudha, Srikanth Meka, Shaam, and several other notable actors. The film is considered as a commercial entertainer which will provide a complete package of entertainment for the audience. The film's music is composed by S Thaman, who is known for his work in the film industry.