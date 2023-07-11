Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt's Photo Goes Viral Post Leo Wrap

Thalapathy Vijay recently wrapped filming for his next Leo. Film's director Lokesh Kanagaraj also shared a photo with the actor on his social media handles informing the news. Now, an unseen image of the Varisu star with Sanjay Dutt has surfaced online.

3 things you need to know

Leo is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

It is slated to release on October 19, 2023.

Sanjay Dutt will reportedly be playing the antagonist in the movie.

Thalapathy Vijay and Sanjay Dutt in unseen photo

In the viral photo, Vijay can be seen in a black shirt with matching vest underneath. Sanjay, on the other hand, is sporting an olive green sweatshirt. The images seem to be taken at the movie set. The two stars seemed to be looking at the monitor reviewing their scenes.

(The unseen image from the set of Leo surfaced online on Tuesday | Image: Twitter)

Leo touted to be a gangster movie

Leo, formerly known as Thalapathy 67, is a highly anticipated gangster movie. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film will mark the reunion of actors Vijay and Trisha Krishnan for the fifth time. The actors have previously worked together in blockbusters like Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi.

In addition to Vijay and Trisha, the film also marks the Tamil debut of veteran Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist. Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Gautham Menon have also been announced to be a part of the movie.

(Official poster of Vijay starrer Leo | Image: Vijay/Instagram)

Backed by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio, Leo is currently in the works and will release on October 19. The dynamic duo of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj previously worked together on Master, which turned out to be a blockbuster. Meanwhile, Vijay will soon be turning his attention to Thalapathy 68, his film with Venkat Prabhu. It has also been reported that he may take a break from films after his 68th project and enter politics.