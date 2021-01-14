Thalapathy Vijay Starrer 'Master' Gearing Up For Hindi Remake After Massive Success?

After the massive success of the South Indian film Master featuring Tollywood stars Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, the film is gearing up for a Hindi remake. The Telegu film created a new record at the box-office by earning over Rs 40 crore gross on opening day in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, according to Pinkvilla, director Murad Khetani is all set to bring it in Hindi with Endemol Shine as his production partner. The paperwork regarding the same is complete and the official announcement is expected to be out soon.

Master Hindi remake

A source close to the film and development told the leading entertainment portal that two weeks back, Murad along with the team of Endemol visited Chennai for a special screening of Master, after coordinating with the producers of the popular film. They loved the flick so much that they instantly decided to remake it in Hindi. Soon after the meeting, Murad who was curious to begin work on the film got the paperwork ready and the producers now officially have the Hindi remake rights under their kitty. The source, at last, mentioned that Murad and his team are currently in the process of finalizing the director and get the film adapted for the Hindi remake. The film is expected to go on floors in the later half of the year.

As per IMDb, Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupati's Master is the story of an alcohol-loving college educationalist who, upon being transferred to a juvenile school, learns about a gangster who has been using the children of the school in question for the purpose of realizing his nefarious agendas. The feature presentation is the first film that sees Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi sharing the same frame. Master opened in theatres on the 13th of January to majorly positive reviews. The film has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Xavier Britto.

Earlier, in an unexpected turn of events, a handful of bootleg clips from the film had surfaced online. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, took to Twitter in order to urge his followers, the fans of the actor and the moviegoers to avoid forwarding clips from the film. “Dear all It's been a 1.5-year-long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it. Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours,” he wrote.

