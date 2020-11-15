Thalapathy Vijay Starrer 'Sarkar' Was His Biggest Overseas Hit; Details Inside

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest stars of the Tamil film industry. He has given a number of successful films, both critically and in the box office as well. He started his career way back in 1984 as a child actor in the movie Vetri. He grew up to become a huge star in the Tamil film industry with hit films like Jilla, Theri, Ghilli and many more such films. But the one film that has become one of the biggest highlights in his illustrious career is Sarkar, which came out in 2018 and made a huge impact overseas. Here is what you need to know about the film’s success overseas.

Sarkar, the biggest success of Thalapathy Vijay overseas

Among the many of Thalapathy Vijay’s films which became hits, Sarkar stands out as the actor’s most successful film overseas. According to DNA, the film had a powerful start after having made Rs. 75 crores in the international box office on the very first day of the release itself. The movie had released in more than 3000 theatres all across the world. Back in 2018, well-known film critic Taran Adarsh had posted multiple tweets while giving updates on this film’s overall release. In a series of tweets, Taran Adarsh gave detailed information about the reception of this film by the overseas audience.

#Sarkar mania grips #UK... A midweek release [Tuesday], yet the #Tamil biggie has embarked on an AWESOME start in #UK... In fact, such impressive numbers *on a weekday* are a rarity in this market...

Tuesday £ 122,513 [₹ 1.17 cr] / 42 locations@comScore — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 7, 2018

#Sarkar opens to SUPERB footfalls in #France... The #Tamil biggie opened on Monday [working day], yet the admissions are higher than most #Hollywood / #European films in #France...

Mon 2149

Tue 3854

Total: 6003 admissions

Note: #France reports Admissions, not Gross BO.@comScore — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 7, 2018

The movie thus marched very strongly towards success overseas. The movie went on to make about Rs. 300 crores overseas, according to SIFY. It got huge success in countries like the United Kingdom, France and even Australia, which created many headlines then. The massive collection that this film made in multiple countries all across the globe is the core reason why it is considered as the most successful one of Thalapathy Vijay's films.

Apart from Vijay himself, this movie also stars Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Radha Ravi in some of the major roles in this film. The music of the film was composed by A.R. Rahman, one of the most successful music composers in the world. This movie received positive responses from the audience as well the critics and had also gotten involved in political controversy. It would be safe to say that Sarkar is one of the most successful of Thalapathy Vijay’s films overseas.

