Thalapathy Vijay Teams Up With Director Vamshi Paidipally For 'Thalapathy 66'

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay has teamed up with the national award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally for his next, tentatively titled Thalapathy 66. The film will be produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The makers took to social media to make an official announcement that reads, "The news we have been waiting to make official !!! A very proud moment for us. Happy to share that we will be producing the prestigious #Thalapathy66 with Thalapathy @ActorVijay sir and@directorvamshi."

The news we have been waiting to make official !!!



In a press release, the makers have stated that the 'much-anticipated project' will have several noted actors and a 'top notch' technical team. No information of its releasing date, cast of the project has been revealed by the team of Thalapathy 66. The official statement read:

“With immense pleasure and happiness we at Sri Venkateswara Creations announce our first ever Tamil film with Thalapathy Vijay. We are extremely excited about this much anticipated project and could not have asked for a better beginning then being associated with Thalapathy Vijay. This will for sure be a proudest project for us."

Thalapathy Vijay wraps up two schedules of Beast

Vijay will commence shooting for Thalapathy 66 once he wraps up his 65th film titled Beast. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Among others, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Shine Tom Chacko, Aparna Das will be seen in key roles. The makers of the film have so far completed only two schedules, one in Chennai and another in Russia.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film stars Vijay in the role of a con agent. The film is set to release in theatres next year, for Pongal, January 14, 2022. Under the Sun Pictures banner, Kalanithi Maran is producing the film. The action-packed drama is Vijay's fourth collaboration with Sun pictures. Before Beast, the production house has bankrolled Vijay's Sura, Vettaikaaran, and Sarkar. The film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Meanwhile, Vijay was last seen on the big screen in the multi-starrer Master along with Vijay Sethupathi. Reportedly, the actor earlier filed a civil suit seeking to restrain his father, well-known director SA Chandrasekar, mother Shobha Sekar, and 11 others from carrying out activities or meetings in his name.

