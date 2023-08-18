Vijay To Have Double Role In Venkat Prabhu’s Thalapathy 68?

Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Leo with director-writer Lokesh Kanagaraj. This is his second collaboration with the director after the 2021 film Master. With Leo being Vijay’s 67th film, plans for his 68th film are already starting to take shape. Now, there is word on social media that Vijay could have a dual role in his 68th film.

The Newsmakers

Venkat Prabhu and Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming project was confirmed soon after the first promotions for Leo in May. Back then, Vijay took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a glimpse into his next project. Thalapathy 68 is set to be, “AGS's biggest film so far. It'll be an entertainer that will be loved by all audiences. It will boast the best technicians of global standards,” as per an official statement from the makers. It will mark the first collaboration between Venkat Prabhu and Vijay.

(Thalapathy Vijay's next to feature him in a dual role again? | Image: X)

There is hearsay that actors Jayotika and Jai have been cast in Thalapathy 68. However, a new rumour has started circulating on social media that Vijay might have a double role in the film.

Who’s saying what

Thalapathy Vijay is expected to play a double role in Thalapathy 68. Several users on social media are commenting on the possibility. One user, in particular, noted that Vijay has had a double role in five of his previous films, and it will be the 6th film of Vijay’s career to feature him in a dual role.

Notably, Vijay appeared in a double role in Bigil (2019). So far, he has been seen in a dual role in Azhagiya Tamizh Magan (2007), Villu (2009), Kaththi (2014) and Puli (2015). Whether or not Thalapathy 68 will be a double treat for the fans, only time will tell.

Meanwhile...

Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Vijay, will release in October. It is said to be part of the director's LCU.