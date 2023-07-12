Thalapathy Vijay To Reunite With Shankar For Another Film Before Political Debut?

Is Vijay keen on doing another film before his rumoured entry into politics? The actor has been committed to wrapping up the shoot on his upcoming Leo and Thalapathy 68 with director Venkat Prabhu after that. However, as per social media chatter, he might do another film with Nanban (2012) director Shankar before devoting himself to politics.

What's cooking?

Reports of Thalapathy Vijay foraying into politics gained pace when the Tamil star facilitated toppers of class X and XII at an event in Chennai. There he first hinted at his entry into politics. Some reports even suggested that Vijay is planning on quitting films before he jumps into the political arena.

(Shankar directed Vijay in Nanban, a coming-of-age comedy-drama | Image: Twitter)

However, social media is abuzz with speculation that Vijay will do another film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69 or Thalapathy 70, and will be reuniting with director Shankar after Nanban.

Who's saying what

Shankar has reportedly narrated a one-line idea to Vijay, which sparked an interest in him. As per social media buzz, the one-liner was for a political-thriller, which Vijay liked. It is also being said that when Indian 2 and Game Changer, films Shankar is currently working on, release next year, he might begin scripting his next with Vijay in mind.

(After Shankar, Vijay worked with his AD Atlee Kumar in Theri, Mersal and Bigil | Image: Twitter)

If rumours of Thalapathy working with Shankar turn out to be true, where his political aspirations stand will be something fans will hope to get clarity on.

Meanwhile...

Vijay is said to be diving into politics soon. A source in the know revealed, "Thalapathy Vijay is planning to concentrate on his political entry. He wants his undivided attention to focus on the 2026 elections." It is being claimed that he wants to prepare for his political debut starting next year.