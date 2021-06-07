Thalapathy Vijay To Reunite With Yogi Babu In His Much-anticipated Film 'Thalapathy 65'

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-anticipated film Thalapathy 65 has been making headlines ever since its inception. Helmed by Nelson Dhilipkumar, the movie is in its filming process. The film is slated for a Pongal release in 2022, and it was recently announced that actress Pooja Hegde will be collaborating with Vijay for the first time in the film. Meanwhile, the latest rumour has it that popular comedian Yogi Babu has been cast in a comic role in the film.

Talking about his role in the film, Yogi Babu has now confirmed that he will be part of this project. In the upcoming film, Vijay will be teaming up with Yogi Babu. The duo have been a part of several films together. They have starred in films such as Velayudham, Mersal, Sarkar, Bigil. During a conversation with a user on Twitter, the actor was asked if he's a part of Thalapathy 65 and he replied by saying 'yes'. Take a look at the tweet below.

Following the announcement of its pooja ceremony, the hashtag #Thalapathy65 trended on Twitter. Excited fans of the actor shared photos from the ceremony on social media, as well as complimented them on the new look for the film. Pooja Hegde had also shared pics of its Pooja ceremony on her Instagram handle.

According to Filmibeat, the Thalapathy 65 team is currently on a break due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. With several rumours about the film's production going viral on social media, the most recent news is that the team has decided to resume filming in September. Thalapathy 65's release date has reportedly been set by the producers. The team is currently planning to release the film on the occasion of Tamil New Year 2022. The film, touted as an action-entertainer, will star Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Yogi Babu, who previously appeared in Dhanush's Karnan, is also involved in the big project. Sun Pictures is backing the Vijay-starrer, which also stars actress Aparna Das. Though there has been no official confirmation, reports suggest that versatile actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vidyut Jamwal will play antagonists in the film.

Image: Vijay Twitter, A still from Mandela

