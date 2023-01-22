Thalapathy Vijay To Sport Long Hair In Lokesh Kanagraj's Next? Pics From Varisu Bash Viral

Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay, who is popular for his roles in films like ‘Beast’ and ‘Master’ is apparently growing out his hair for a new role in an upcoming film. The actor was also lauded for his performance in Varisu. The movie was a huge success as it went on to make Rs 200 crore at the box office. The cast and crew came together to celebrate the film's success in an event that was held during the past week. Several images of the star from the event went viral on social media. Ghantasala Sai Srinivas Thaman, the music composer for ‘Varisu’ revealed the new look of the star in a Twitter post.

S Thaman posted a picture from the success party on Instagram. The picture included himself alongside Thalapathy Vijay, Vivek, and Vamshi Paidipally. He captioned the post “WHAT A MOMENT With #Vijay Anna at #Varisu #blockbustervarisu.”

In the picture, Thalapathy Vijay is reportedly growing his hair for an upcoming film from Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is tentatively called ‘Thalapathy 67’ and Vijay dons long hair and a black-and-white beard.

More on Thalapathy 67

Thalapathy Vijay is set to play a 40-year-old criminal in the film, as per producer Lalit Kumar when he was asked about the film. He told reporters to wait for a period of 10 days, as after the first announcement, the rest will follow.

“Please wait for 10 days. All the announcements would be made one by one.”

The Tamil giant will star alongside Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt, as per a report from Pinkvilla. Sanjay Dutt will serve as the antagonist in the upcoming project, contesting against Thalapathy’s character.

Thalapathy Vijay is again starring alongside actor Trisha Krishnan, as the two are known as the “Apdi Pode” couple from their previous project together. Since the film is coming from director Lokesh Kanagaraj, many fans wonder whether it’s part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, otherwise known as the LCU.

Actor Narain, who previously worked in ‘Vikram’, revealed to a Malayalam channel in an interview that ‘Thalapathy 67’ will be part of the LCU. However, no confirmation on the same has come from anyone involved in the film’s production.

During the exclusive press meeting, the director revealed that a social media video is currently in the works, and will release on January 26, 2023. The dynamic duo of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj previously worked together on ‘Master’, which turned out to be a blockbuster.

Image: Instagram