Thalapathy Vijay Turns Vlogger Ahead Of Leo's Shoot In Kashmir | Watch

Thalapathy Vijay is currently busy with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film, Leo, in Kashmir. The film, which is under production, is currently receiving a lot of attention given that it’s reportedly set in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

Thalapathy 67’s Kashmir schedule is soon to start. The film's co-producer Jagadish took to Instagram and shared a video of the Varisu star boarding a plane. Thalapathy Vijay met the staff and fans and even shook hands with several of them.

Vijay also had vlogging gear at his disposal as he went on his way to kickstart the Kashmir schedule for the film.

Check out the video down below:



Title of Thalapathy 67 announced

A promotional video recently released for the film also revealed the title of the film, which is LEO - Bloody Sweet. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-Thalapathy Vijay project is slowly taking shape, as fans had been desperately waiting for a core announcement on the project.

However, upon the release of the promo, it’s still unclear whether LEO - Bloody Sweet’s reported status as part of the LCU is to be trusted. The promo is similar to that of Vikram.

In the promotional video, Thalapathy Vijay can be seen preparing a myriad of chocolates, which later interjects with the actor forging a sword. As a large number of cars reach his home, the star wields the sword dripping with chocolate.

LEO also features Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt in an antagonistic role. Others in the film include Mathew Thomas, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand and Sandy. Despite its February shooting schedule, the film is set for an October 19 release.

Actor Trisha Krishnan will be playing the leading lady in the film.

Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay have previously worked together on Master. Despite releasing during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, Master turned out to be a blockbuster.