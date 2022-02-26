Thalapathy Vijay Visits Puneeth Rajkumar's Memorial In Bengaluru To Pay Respects

Actor Thalapathy Vijay recently paid his last respects to the late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar at his memorial in Bengaluru. Vijay visited the memorial at Kanteerava Studios to pay homage to the Kannada stalwart, who passed away on October 29, 2021, after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 46 years old at the time of his demise. For the unversed, Puneeth, who was fondly called Appu, was laid to rest near his father's memorial.

Thalapathy Vijay visits Puneeth Rajkumar's memorial in Bangalore

Images and videos from Thalapathy Vijay's recent visit have been surfacing on social media platforms. Take a look.

Apart from Vijay, entertainment industry stalwarts like Suriya, Ram Charan, Vishal, Sivakarthileyan, Allu Arjun among others have paid last respects to the trailblazing actor. Puneeth began his stint in the industry as a child actor and went on to bag several Karnataka State Awards as well as the National Film Award for his performances. He was last seen in the 2021 film Yuvarathnaa. Puneeth is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth, and two daughters, Drithi and Vandhitha.

Fans will witness Puneeth on the big screen for one last time with his film James, which is slated to release in March this year. Makers dropped the film's teaser recently, showcasing the actor performing some thrilling stunts as he embarks on defeating a mafia. Helmed by Chethan Kumar, James also stars Priya Anand, Anu Prabhakar, Srikanth, R. Sarathkumar among others in pivotal roles.

The actor had concluded filming for the project before his untimely demise, and the voiceover will now be done by his brother and star Shivarajkumar. Puneeth's brothers Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar will also appear in cameo roles. Reportedly, Puneeth will step into the shoes of Santosh Kumar, a security agency employee who's in charge of defeating a mafia. The film will be released on March 17 with its dubbed versions in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Heaping praises on Puneeth ahead of his film's release, actor Prabhas had written, "I'm sure we're about to witness a masterpiece in form of #James. This film will always be special to the millions of us who admire the Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar Sir. We miss you!"

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @SIDHUWRITES)