Thalapathy Vijay Visit's Vivek's Family Following The Latter's Untimely Demise

The passing away of veteran Tamil film actor Vivek had come as a major shock to the film industry and entertainment world. Several film celebrities paid their final tributes to him on social media, expressing grief over his death. Many celebrities had even visited his family to show their solidarity in this tough time. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Vijay could not do so, as he was in Georgia during the time of Vivek’s death. However, now that he has returned, the actor has made sure to visit the late actor’s family.

Thalapathy Vijay visits late actor Vivek’s family

Thalapathy Vijay and Vivek had been acquainted with each other for a long time, having collaborated in films on numerous occasions. Vivek was recently hospitalised in Chennai and breathed his last after a sudden drop in his health condition. Following his death, film personalities such as Karthi, Suriya, Yogi Babu and others paid a visit to his house. Now that he has returned from Georgia, Vijay has followed suit and recently visited Vivek’s family. He expressed his condolences to his family and showed his support.

Vivek was hospitalised last week in an unconscious state and was said to be in a critical condition. He had suffered acute coronary syndrome which ultimately led to his death on April 17. The doctors also assured that his vaccination did not have any effect on his health condition. His untimely death was marked with mourning among his many fans. Vivek is survived by his wife Arulselvi Vivek and daughters, Tejaswani and Amritha Nandini. After Vivek’s cremation, Arulselvi made a statement to thank everyone for their support during their tough time.

Some of the well-known films that Vijay and Vivek have worked together in include Thamizhan, Kuruvi, Kushi, Thirumalai, Aathi, Badri among others. They had last worked together in Bigil, which became a major hit among the audience. Some of the other popular films that Vivek has worked in include Dharala Prabhu, Vellai Pookal, Viswasam and many others.