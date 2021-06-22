Thalapathy Vijay's Birthday: Dhanush, Mohanlal And Other Celebs Extend Heartfelt Wishes

Quick links:
Kollywood megastar Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, rings in his 47th birthday today, i.e. June 22, 2021. After unveiling his Beast first look poster ahead of his birthday yesterday, the makers of his much-awaited Tamil film treated Vijay's fans with yet another character poster of the three-time Tamil Nadu State Film Award-winning actor from the upcoming Nelson Dilipkumar directorial on his special day. Now, on the occasion of Thalapathy Vijay's birthday today, several celebrities from showbiz flocked to social media to extend sweet wishes to the Master star and also reacted to his Beast posters. Thus, take a look at some birthday wishes by Kollywood celebrities for Vijay below:
Wishing the #BEAST of Kollywood #ThalapathyVijay a very Happy Birthday!— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) June 21, 2021
Here is #BeastSecondLook!
#HBDThalapathyVijay #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay #HBDThalapathy@actorvijay @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @hegdepooja pic.twitter.com/E9RzGDpFwP
On Thalapathy Vijay's birthday, his Kollywood contemporary Dhanush hoped for him to "keep rocking". Earlier today, the Jagame Thandhiram star took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Happy birthday dear @actorvijay sir". Referring to Vijay's upcoming film, Dhanush added, "Keep the BEAST mode on and keep rocking".
Happy birthday dear @actorvijay sir. Keep the BEAST mode on and keep rocking.— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 22, 2021
Vijay's senior and prolific Tamil actor Mohanlal also wished the former on his 47th birthday. The Drishyam 2 actor shared Vijay's Beast first look poster on his Twitter handle and penned a sweet note for him. Mohanlal wrote, "Happy Birthday Dear@actorvijay".
Happy Birthday Dear @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/xSsEG3Fc7k— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) June 22, 2021
Popular Kanchana film series director Raghava Lawrence prayed for Vijay's "good health" and "wealth" as he turned 47 today. Along with sharing a throwback photo with the Bigil actor, the filmmaker wrote, "Happy birthday Nanbaaa! I pray ragavendra swamy for your good health and Wealth". He also added, "May all your upcoming projects become a great success".
Happy birthday Nanbaaa! I pray ragavendra swamy for your good health and Wealth. May all your upcoming projects become a great success 💐💐@actorvijay pic.twitter.com/t2HO2qGT7T— Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) June 22, 2021
Kajal Aggarwal called Thalapathy Vijay her "favourite co-star" on the latter's birthday. Earlier this morning, the Singham actor took to the micro-blogging platform and tweeted, "Happiest birthday to my favourite costar". She continued, "I'm such a huge fan of his immense talent! #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay @actorvijay".
Happiest birthday to my favourite costar! I’m such a huge fan of his immense talent! #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay @actorvijay 😍❤️🎉— Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) June 22, 2021
Vijay's Master co-star Ramya Subramanian penned a heartwarming note for him on his birthday on Twitter. VJ shared two BTS photographs from their blockbuster film and wrote, "Happy Birthday To Our One And Only Thalapathy". Ramya also expressed, "You are the shining example to all of us who’s love and adoration for you is boundless - That it’s nice to be important but it’s more important to be nice". She concluded by writing, "Waiting to see your Beast Mode".
Happy Birthday To Our One And Only Thalapathy ♥️♥️♥️.— Ramya Subramanian (@actorramya) June 22, 2021
You are the shining example to all of us who’s love and adoration for you is boundless - That it’s nice to be important but it’s more important to be nice 👍🏻😇🙏🏻.
Waiting to see your Beast Mode 🔥. pic.twitter.com/bAz1d4j9cf
Birthday wishes to Thalapathy Vijay.#HBDThalapathyVijay @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/vlsYNPfBeX— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) June 21, 2021
#HBDTHALPATHYVijay #BEASTFirstLook #Thalapathy65FirstLook— 𝑽𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒙𝒎𝒊 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒌𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒓 (@varusarath5) June 21, 2021
here’s wishing our one and only Thalapathy @actorvijay a very very happpyyyyy bdayyyyyyy.!!!! Love u saaarrrrrrrr..!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ just can’t get enough of you.. #thalapathyforever pic.twitter.com/bmF41aiUT2
Such a humble person! As quiet as a grenade, brings out an explosive performance on screen. A rare combination of aggression and calmness. His silence always speaks louder than words can seldom do. Happy birthday #thalapathyVijay sir! @Nelsondilpkumar @sunpictures pic.twitter.com/i3myjr02Os— RMS (@RajeshMSelva) June 22, 2021
Vere Maari vere Maari 😄❤️— Amritha (@Actor_Amritha) June 21, 2021
Wishing you a Happy Happy Birthday @actorvijay sir 🎂🎉 ❤️
Best wishes to @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @hegdepooja #ThalapathyVijay #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay sir pic.twitter.com/vWZ0b5GHvh
Happy Birthday #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir. Thank you for being an oxygen for the industry. Its not easy to gain such a huge fanbase and retain it for decades. Best wishes for lots of #BEAST mode victories 🤗#HappyBirthdayThalapathy #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay #ThalapathyVijay pic.twitter.com/pVz7NimVeG— Parvati (@paro_nair) June 22, 2021
