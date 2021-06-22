Thalapathy Vijay's Birthday: Dhanush, Mohanlal And Other Celebs Extend Heartfelt Wishes

Kollywood megastar Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, rings in his 47th birthday today, i.e. June 22, 2021. After unveiling his Beast first look poster ahead of his birthday yesterday, the makers of his much-awaited Tamil film treated Vijay's fans with yet another character poster of the three-time Tamil Nadu State Film Award-winning actor from the upcoming Nelson Dilipkumar directorial on his special day. Now, on the occasion of Thalapathy Vijay's birthday today, several celebrities from showbiz flocked to social media to extend sweet wishes to the Master star and also reacted to his Beast posters. Thus, take a look at some birthday wishes by Kollywood celebrities for Vijay below:

Dhanush

On Thalapathy Vijay's birthday, his Kollywood contemporary Dhanush hoped for him to "keep rocking". Earlier today, the Jagame Thandhiram star took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Happy birthday dear @actorvijay sir". Referring to Vijay's upcoming film, Dhanush added, "Keep the BEAST mode on and keep rocking".

Take a look:

Happy birthday dear @actorvijay sir. Keep the BEAST mode on and keep rocking. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 22, 2021

Mohanlal

Vijay's senior and prolific Tamil actor Mohanlal also wished the former on his 47th birthday. The Drishyam 2 actor shared Vijay's Beast first look poster on his Twitter handle and penned a sweet note for him. Mohanlal wrote, "Happy Birthday Dear@actorvijay".

Take a look:

Raghava Lawrence

Popular Kanchana film series director Raghava Lawrence prayed for Vijay's "good health" and "wealth" as he turned 47 today. Along with sharing a throwback photo with the Bigil actor, the filmmaker wrote, "Happy birthday Nanbaaa! I pray ragavendra swamy for your good health and Wealth". He also added, "May all your upcoming projects become a great success".

Take a look:

Happy birthday Nanbaaa! I pray ragavendra swamy for your good health and Wealth. May all your upcoming projects become a great success 💐💐@actorvijay pic.twitter.com/t2HO2qGT7T — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) June 22, 2021

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal called Thalapathy Vijay her "favourite co-star" on the latter's birthday. Earlier this morning, the Singham actor took to the micro-blogging platform and tweeted, "Happiest birthday to my favourite costar". She continued, "I'm such a huge fan of his immense talent! #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay @actorvijay".

Take a look:

Happiest birthday to my favourite costar! I’m such a huge fan of his immense talent! #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay @actorvijay 😍❤️🎉 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) June 22, 2021

Ramya Subramanian

Vijay's Master co-star Ramya Subramanian penned a heartwarming note for him on his birthday on Twitter. VJ shared two BTS photographs from their blockbuster film and wrote, "Happy Birthday To Our One And Only Thalapathy". Ramya also expressed, "You are the shining example to all of us who’s love and adoration for you is boundless - That it’s nice to be important but it’s more important to be nice". She concluded by writing, "Waiting to see your Beast Mode".

Take a look:

Happy Birthday To Our One And Only Thalapathy ♥️♥️♥️.



You are the shining example to all of us who’s love and adoration for you is boundless - That it’s nice to be important but it’s more important to be nice 👍🏻😇🙏🏻.



Waiting to see your Beast Mode 🔥. pic.twitter.com/bAz1d4j9cf — Ramya Subramanian (@actorramya) June 22, 2021

Check out some more wishes by other Kollywood celebrities below:

Such a humble person! As quiet as a grenade, brings out an explosive performance on screen. A rare combination of aggression and calmness. His silence always speaks louder than words can seldom do. Happy birthday #thalapathyVijay sir! @Nelsondilpkumar @sunpictures pic.twitter.com/i3myjr02Os — RMS (@RajeshMSelva) June 22, 2021

Happy Birthday #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir. Thank you for being an oxygen for the industry. Its not easy to gain such a huge fanbase and retain it for decades. Best wishes for lots of #BEAST mode victories 🤗#HappyBirthdayThalapathy #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay #ThalapathyVijay pic.twitter.com/pVz7NimVeG — Parvati (@paro_nair) June 22, 2021

IMAGE: VAMSI KAKA'S TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.