Thalapathy Vijay's Birthday: Fans Flood Social Media With Fan-made 'Beast' Posters

Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay is celebrating his 47th birthday on June 22. On the occasion of Thalapathy Vijay's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Beast unveiled the posters of the movie. The fans have started pouring birthday wishes for the actor but this year there is a twist. Thalapathy fans have now created their own version of the Beast posters and are sharing it on Twitter along with the wish. Have a look at it.

Thalapathy fans create their version of the Beast posters

As the actor ringed his 47th birthday, Sun Pictures shared the first look poster of Beast and hours later, they released the second poster. The new Beast poster promises action drama, as it features guns, explosions and a fighter chopper in the background. Vijay is also seen holding a rifle bullet between his lips promising an action-packed film. Have a look at the poster.

Minutes later, the fans created their own versions of the poster and shared it on Twitter. The fan-made posters showcase the actor in different looks with the same theme as the original poster. Along with this, they also went on to trend #Thalapathy65firstlook. Take a look at some of the fan-made posters.

More about Beast movie

Beast marks the fourth movie of Vijay with Sun Pictures, a production house that has previously bankrolled the actor’s films like Vettaikaaran, Sura and Sarkar. The film written and helmed by Nelson has roped in Anirudh Ravichander as its music director. The action entertainer also features Pooja Hegde, Yogi Babu, Shine Chacko and VTV Ganesh in pivotal roles. The film had earlier wrapped up its first schedule in Georgia and is now set to begin shooting for the second schedule once the pandemic induced curfews are eased.

A look at Thalapathy Vijay's movies

Vijay was last seen in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master co-starring Vijay Sethupathi that released earlier this year. He is currently waiting to wrap up the movie Beast. Vijay will also be teaming up with Telugu director Vamsi Paidipally for an untitled project.

IMAGE: Sun Pictures' Twitter

