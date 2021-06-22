Thalapathy Vijay's Birthday: Fans Flood Social Media With Fan-made 'Beast' Posters

Quick links:
IMAGE: Sun Pictures' Twitter
Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay is celebrating his 47th birthday on June 22. On the occasion of Thalapathy Vijay's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Beast unveiled the posters of the movie. The fans have started pouring birthday wishes for the actor but this year there is a twist. Thalapathy fans have now created their own version of the Beast posters and are sharing it on Twitter along with the wish. Have a look at it.
As the actor ringed his 47th birthday, Sun Pictures shared the first look poster of Beast and hours later, they released the second poster. The new Beast poster promises action drama, as it features guns, explosions and a fighter chopper in the background. Vijay is also seen holding a rifle bullet between his lips promising an action-packed film. Have a look at the poster.
Wishing the #BEAST of Kollywood #ThalapathyVijay a very Happy Birthday!— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) June 21, 2021
Here is #BeastSecondLook!
#HBDThalapathyVijay #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay #HBDThalapathy@actorvijay @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @hegdepooja pic.twitter.com/E9RzGDpFwP
#Thalapathy65 is #BEAST@actorvijay @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @hegdepooja#BEASTFirstLook #Thalapathy65FirstLook pic.twitter.com/Wv7wDq06rh— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) June 21, 2021
Minutes later, the fans created their own versions of the poster and shared it on Twitter. The fan-made posters showcase the actor in different looks with the same theme as the original poster. Along with this, they also went on to trend #Thalapathy65firstlook. Take a look at some of the fan-made posters.
My fanmade design for #BEASTFirstLook #BEAST #Thalapathy65#HBDTHALAPATHYVijay #Thalapathy65FirstLook @actorvijay @Team_CDT @TDT_officl pic.twitter.com/JuSimroece— Kural (@kural_offl) June 21, 2021
#Thalapathy65 Fanmade work#Master @actorvijay @VijayFansTrends @KVFC_OfficiaI @ActorVijayUniv @ActorVijayFC @OTFC_Off @m_gajan pic.twitter.com/vEGsPqkxqc— Pяαηαν വിജയ് 💚ᴴᴮᴰ ᵀᴴᴬᴸᴬᴵⱽᴬᴬ (@PranavKVFC) February 27, 2021
Beast Second Look Fanmade 💥🔥#BeastSecondLook#ThalapathyBirthday#Thalapathy65#vijay#ThalapathyVijay— Thalapathy Uyir Nanbans Kerala (@tunk_official) June 21, 2021
.@Vivek_VFCDesign@actorvijay@otfceditors@Kettavan_Freak@VijayFreak_@VijayFansTrends @VijayFansUpdate@kingofkwood@KVFC_OfficiaI
Retweet Pannunga Nanbans 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RqNsUefAq8
Happy Birthday @actorvijay#Beast#ThalapathyBirthday #ThalapathyVijay #posterdesign #fanmade #Thalapathy65FirstLook #beastmode #Vijay65 #Thalapathy65 #poster #iamkunall@Nelsondilpkumar @sunpictures @anirudhofficial @Actor_Vijay— kunall sandran (@iamKunall) June 21, 2021
We are waiting...#beastmode activated pic.twitter.com/4nUiD5FN86
#Thalapathy65— pragadeesh_offl (@PragathiSing) June 21, 2021
#BeastSecondLook #ThalapathyVijay
Bday Spcl FanMade Poster 🖥⌨️💥
AdvanceHappyBdayThalaiva ❤️@actorvijay @sunpictures @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @LetsOTT #HappyBirthdayThalapathy pic.twitter.com/yzx9dYNJgl
Beast marks the fourth movie of Vijay with Sun Pictures, a production house that has previously bankrolled the actor’s films like Vettaikaaran, Sura and Sarkar. The film written and helmed by Nelson has roped in Anirudh Ravichander as its music director. The action entertainer also features Pooja Hegde, Yogi Babu, Shine Chacko and VTV Ganesh in pivotal roles. The film had earlier wrapped up its first schedule in Georgia and is now set to begin shooting for the second schedule once the pandemic induced curfews are eased.
Vijay was last seen in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master co-starring Vijay Sethupathi that released earlier this year. He is currently waiting to wrap up the movie Beast. Vijay will also be teaming up with Telugu director Vamsi Paidipally for an untitled project.
