Thalapathy Vijay's Birthday: Mahesh Babu Extends Wishes In A Heartfelt Post

South Indian actor Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar alias Vijay turned a year older on June 22, 2021. Vijay, who is the highest-paid actor of Tamil cinema, was nicknamed by his fans as Thalapathy Vijay which means Commander Vijay. For Vijay's special day, many South Indian celebrities including Mohanlal, Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan, and others shared their wishes on social media. Now, actor Mahesh Babu has also extended wishes for the Beast actor.

Mahesh Babu wishes Thalapathy Vijay for his birthday

Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday to write a special wish for Thalapathy Vijay's birthday. The Businessman actor wished Vijay a 'memorable year' on his special day. The Pokiri actor wrote in his tweet, "Happy birthday@actorvijay !! Wishing you a great day and a memorable year ahead!". While Mahesh Babu and Vijay have not worked together in any film yet, in 2004, Vijay appeared in lead in the movie Ghilli which was the remake of Mahesh Babu's hit film Okkadu. Vijay's movie was a huge commercial hit and ran for more than 200 days in theatres.

Happy birthday @actorvijay!! Wishing you a great day and a memorable year ahead! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 22, 2021

More of Thalapathy Vijay's birthday wishes

Jagdish who is the co-producer of Vijay's film Master penned a tweet to express gratitude towards him for his career. He shared the photo of Vijay posing with statues on a bench. His tweet read, "Wishing our #Thalapathy@actorvijay na, a VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY. The reason for what I am today and I am in debt forever to the support you offer especially during my tough times na. Love you anna #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANNA".

Wishing our #Thalapathy @actorvijay na, a VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY. The reason for what I am today and I am in debt forever to the support you offer especially during my tough times na. Love you anna 🤗 #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay



HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANNA ♥️ pic.twitter.com/IM1woJScYA — Jagadish (@Jagadishbliss) June 22, 2021

Dulquer Salmaan shared the poster of Thalapathy Vijay's highly anticipated film Beast. He wrote in the tweet, "Wishing Thalapathy Vijay Sir a very happy birthday !! #HBDThalapathyVijay". Mohanlal also shared the beast poster and wrote, "Happy Birthday Dear @actorvijay". Raashi Khanna wrote in her tweet, "Happy birthday @actorvijay sir!! Wish you great health and happiness! Also, Love both the #beast looks!! Looking forward!".

Wishing Thalapathy Vijay Sir a very happy birthday !! 🤗🤗🥳🥳#HBDThalapathyVijay pic.twitter.com/KWEMVkbsXm — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) June 22, 2021

Happy birthday @actorvijay sir!! Wish you great health and happiness!

Also, Love both the #beast looks!! Looking forward! 🙌🏻 https://t.co/Z00BJAYuQr — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) June 22, 2021

About Beast movie's cast and crew

Apart from Vijay, Beast stars Pooja Hegde in the lead whereas Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, and Pugazh will appear in supporting roles. The film is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran and AR Murugadoss under Sun Pictures, marking Vijay's fourth collaboration with Murugadoss. Anirudh Ravichander replaced S Thaman as music composer for the film.

