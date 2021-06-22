Last Updated:

Thalapathy Vijay's Birthday: Mahesh Babu Extends Wishes In A Heartfelt Post

As 'Beast' actor Thalapathy Vijay rang in his 47th birthday on June 22, 2021, actor Mahesh Babu wished him a "memorable year ahead" through social media.

Written By
Naitri Patel
Mahesh Babu

IMAGE: MAHESH BABU/ VIJAY'S TWITTER


South Indian actor Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar alias Vijay turned a year older on June 22, 2021. Vijay, who is the highest-paid actor of Tamil cinema, was nicknamed by his fans as Thalapathy Vijay which means Commander Vijay. For Vijay's special day, many South Indian celebrities including Mohanlal, Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan, and others shared their wishes on social media. Now, actor Mahesh Babu has also extended wishes for the Beast actor.

Mahesh Babu wishes Thalapathy Vijay for his birthday

Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday to write a special wish for Thalapathy Vijay's birthday. The Businessman actor wished Vijay a 'memorable year' on his special day. The Pokiri actor wrote in his tweet, "Happy birthday@actorvijay !! Wishing you a great day and a memorable year ahead!". While Mahesh Babu and Vijay have not worked together in any film yet, in 2004, Vijay appeared in lead in the movie Ghilli which was the remake of Mahesh Babu's hit film Okkadu. Vijay's movie was a huge commercial hit and ran for more than 200 days in theatres.

 

More of Thalapathy Vijay's birthday wishes

Jagdish who is the co-producer of Vijay's film Master penned a tweet to express gratitude towards him for his career. He shared the photo of Vijay posing with statues on a bench. His tweet read, "Wishing our #Thalapathy@actorvijay na, a VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY. The reason for what I am today and I am in debt forever to the support you offer especially during my tough times na. Love you anna #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANNA".

READ | DYK Mahesh Babu romanced with THIS dimpled leading lady from Bollywood back in 1999?

Dulquer Salmaan shared the poster of Thalapathy Vijay's highly anticipated film Beast. He wrote in the tweet, "Wishing Thalapathy Vijay Sir a very happy birthday !! #HBDThalapathyVijay". Mohanlal also shared the beast poster and wrote, "Happy Birthday Dear @actorvijay". Raashi Khanna wrote in her tweet, "Happy birthday @actorvijay sir!! Wish you great health and happiness! Also, Love both the #beast looks!! Looking forward!".

READ | Mahesh Babu's Instagram is a treasure trove of love for his children; Have a look

 

About Beast movie's cast and crew

Apart from Vijay, Beast stars Pooja Hegde in the lead whereas Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, and Pugazh will appear in supporting roles. The film is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran and AR Murugadoss under Sun Pictures, marking Vijay's fourth collaboration with Murugadoss. Anirudh Ravichander replaced S Thaman as music composer for the film. 

READ | When Janhvi Kapoor cleared the rumours about debuting opposite Mahesh Babu in South films

IMAGE: MAHESH BABU/ VIJAY'S TWITTER

READ | Mahesh Babu wishes his father Krishna on Father's Day, calls him 'hero and guiding light'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT