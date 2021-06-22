Last Updated:

Thalapathy Vijay's Birthday: Mohanlal's Sweet Wish For 'Master' Actor

Thalapathy Vijay's birthday: 'Drishyam' actor Mohanlal took to his Twitter to pen a sweet and simple wish for Vijay on his 46th birthday. Read on to know more.

Written By
Kinjal Panchal
Thalapathy Vijay's birthday

Image: Mohanlal's Instagram and Thalapathy Vijay's Twitter


South Indian actor Thalapthy Vijay celebrated his 46th birthday on June 22. Apart from his fans, prominent actors from the south have taken to their social media to write heartfelt birthday wishes for the Master actor. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal also took to his Twitter handle to send birthday wishes to Vijay. 

Mohanlal’s wish on Thalapathy Vijay's birthday

Mohanlal shared the poster of Vijay’s upcoming movie Beast to wish him on his birthday. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Dear @actorvijay.”

Fans’ wishes on Thalapathy Vijay's birthday

Fans rushed in to shower love on Mohanlal’s birthday post for Vijay. One of them wrote, “Wishing the Man with Golden Heart , Inspiration For millions ,Thalapathy @actorvijay”, while another wrote, “Sir @Mohanlal  Pleading face❤. We really didn't expect this. Thank you so much for showing your love towards our thalapathy.”One of Twitter users wrote, “To one of the true future of the Kollywood, To one of the Best dancers in the Indian Film Industry, To one of the Favorites of the Kids, To one of the best crowd pullers - A very Happy Birthday!!! May you Live Longer and keep entertaining us all!” Fans also expressed excitement regarding Vijay’s movie Beast and many were complimenting his look in the poster. Giving their best wishes for the movie, one Vijay’s ardent fans wrote, “Happy birthday @actorvijay sir !! Have the most amazing , happy , healthy and blockbuster year Grinning face with smiling eyes #Beast.” See their tweets and reactions below. 

READ | Thalapathy 65 first look shows Vijay as gun-wielding 'Beast' in latest poster; View

Beast first look released 

Much to the excitement of the fans, the makers released Vijay’s first look from the movie Beast. In the poster, Vijay looked ready to go to war as he loaded his gun. A helicopter hovered behind him and bullets were flying all around him. Another poster was also shared, wherein Vijay was holding a sniper gun in his hand and a smoke bomb exploded behind him. 

READ | Thalapathy Vijay's birthday: Fans drop wishes for their idol; call him 'the most humble'

Vijay's movies

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in the 2021 blockbuster movie Master. He played the role of John Durairaj, a college professor who is sent to teach in a juvenile prison. The movie was one of the first commercially successful ones post the reopening of theatres. Next, Vijay is gearing up for Beast, an action thriller movie helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Other cast members of the movie include Pooja Hegde, Yogi Babu and Shine Tom Chacko. 

READ | 'Beast' poster: Makers wish Thalapathy Vijay a happy birthday by dropping new poster

Image: MOHANLAL'S INSTAGRAM and THALAPATHY VIJAY'S TWITTER

READ | Thalapathy 65 first look poster garners rave reviews; #BeastSecondLook trends on Twitter
READ | Thalapathy Vijay's Beast already signs massive post-theatrical digital rights to this OTT

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT