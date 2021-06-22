Thalapathy Vijay's Birthday: Mohanlal's Sweet Wish For 'Master' Actor

South Indian actor Thalapthy Vijay celebrated his 46th birthday on June 22. Apart from his fans, prominent actors from the south have taken to their social media to write heartfelt birthday wishes for the Master actor. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal also took to his Twitter handle to send birthday wishes to Vijay.

Mohanlal’s wish on Thalapathy Vijay's birthday

Mohanlal shared the poster of Vijay’s upcoming movie Beast to wish him on his birthday. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Dear @actorvijay.”

Fans’ wishes on Thalapathy Vijay's birthday

Fans rushed in to shower love on Mohanlal’s birthday post for Vijay. One of them wrote, “Wishing the Man with Golden Heart , Inspiration For millions ,Thalapathy @actorvijay”, while another wrote, “Sir @Mohanlal Pleading face❤. We really didn't expect this. Thank you so much for showing your love towards our thalapathy.”One of Twitter users wrote, “To one of the true future of the Kollywood, To one of the Best dancers in the Indian Film Industry, To one of the Favorites of the Kids, To one of the best crowd pullers - A very Happy Birthday!!! May you Live Longer and keep entertaining us all!” Fans also expressed excitement regarding Vijay’s movie Beast and many were complimenting his look in the poster. Giving their best wishes for the movie, one Vijay’s ardent fans wrote, “Happy birthday @actorvijay sir !! Have the most amazing , happy , healthy and blockbuster year Grinning face with smiling eyes #Beast.” See their tweets and reactions below.

Wishing the Man with Golden Heart , Inspiration For millions ,Thalapathy@actorvijay 🔥

Sir a very Happy Birthday OnBehalf of@Mohanlal Sir Fans !! Smiling face with smiling eyes Red heart❤️



Best Wishes for #Beast Fire#HBDTHALAPATHYVijay pic.twitter.com/YjtaX67EFh — Aswin James (@aswinjames2255) June 22, 2021

To one of the true future of the Kollywood, To one of the Best dancers in the Indian Film Industry, To one of the Favorites of the Kids, To one of the best crowd pullers - A very Happy Birthday!!! May you Live Longer and keep entertaining us all! #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay — Dr. Bohra. MD AIRD (@Vasheegaran) June 21, 2021

Beast first look released

Much to the excitement of the fans, the makers released Vijay’s first look from the movie Beast. In the poster, Vijay looked ready to go to war as he loaded his gun. A helicopter hovered behind him and bullets were flying all around him. Another poster was also shared, wherein Vijay was holding a sniper gun in his hand and a smoke bomb exploded behind him.

Vijay's movies

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in the 2021 blockbuster movie Master. He played the role of John Durairaj, a college professor who is sent to teach in a juvenile prison. The movie was one of the first commercially successful ones post the reopening of theatres. Next, Vijay is gearing up for Beast, an action thriller movie helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Other cast members of the movie include Pooja Hegde, Yogi Babu and Shine Tom Chacko.

