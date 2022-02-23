Thalapathy Vijay's Fans Celebrate As Actor Gets His Own 'G.O.A.T' Emoticon By Twitter

Fans of actor Vijay, fondly known as Thalapathy Vijay have taken Twitter by storm by trending the actor's name with the 'G.O.A.T' emoticon. One of the finest actors in the entertainment industry, Thalapathy Vijay has been felicitated with the 'G.O.A.T' emoticon by his fans and followers on the micro-blogging site. .

Netizens go beserk as Thalapathy Vijay gets G.O.A.T emoticon on Twitter

Many fans and followers, taking to the social networking site, started trending Thalapathy Vijay's name as he is honoured with the customised emoticon. A fan commented, "Trending 📈 #Vijay𓃵 & #ViratKohli𓃵 #Thalapathy’s of their respective field is recognised as the G.O.A.T. by twitter." Another one wrote, "THE G.O.A.T OF INDIAN CINEMA-#Vijay𓃵."

A netizen chipped in, "The Box Office King 👑🔥 #Vijay𓃵" Another one added, "#Vijay𓃵 Magnitude of STARDOM n POPULARITY." A user tweeted, "None of the actors can't match the Thalapathy Stardom #Vijay𓃵."

THE G.O.A.T OF INDIAN CINEMA-#Vijay𓃵 — KARTHIK DP 𓃵 (@dp_karthik) February 23, 2022

#Vijay𓃵



Magnitude of STARDOM n POPULARITY 🔥🔥 — Iʀsʜᴀᴅ (@irshad5005) February 23, 2022

None of the actors can't match the Thalapathy Stardom #Vijay𓃵 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mASON3vNfO — Namakkal OTFC (@Namakkal_OTFC) February 23, 2022

What is G.O.A.T emoticon on Twitter?

G.O.A.T is the abbreviation for Greatest of all time. The goat symbol appears when the celebrities are trending on Twitter or when their names are searched with a hashtag symbol. Most commonly, the symbol is used to refer to players who are widely considered the most talented.

Who got G.O.A.T emoticon on Twitter?

Recently, Mahesh Babu has also got the customised emoji on Twitter. Several big names of the sports universe- Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Rafael Nadal also got the respective GOAT hashtags with a goat symbol. Twitter has also honoured some Nigerian celebs like Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Olamide, Ex-Bbnaija winner Laycon and Ex-Bbnaija housemate Maria with the customised goat emoji. The platform, earlier, had felicitated global celebs like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and others with the emoji.

Image: Twitter/@AjeethK_