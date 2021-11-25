Thalapathy Vijay's Friend Sanjeev Makes An Entry At 'Bigg Boss 5' House As Wild Card Entry

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 kickstarted with 18 contestants and currently, there are 12 contestants in-house fighting for the trophy. Since last week, wild card contestants have been entering the house. The latest member joining the other contestants is the actor and anchor, and Thalapathy Vijay's close friend, Sanjeev Venkat.

Earlier this week, choreographer Amir had entered the house as a wildcard contestant. On Thursday, several promos videos have released that show Sanjeev entering the house. In one of the promos, Sanjeev can be seen expressing his thoughts about the contestants on the show. The new episode will be aired tonight at 10 pm on Vijay Television.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 is raining surprises as last week, eliminated contestant Abishek Raaja made his re-entry. This week, joining other members in-house was choreographer Amir, who is a founder of ADS school in Ooty, as the first wildcard contestant. Now, Sanjeev has entered the Bigg Boss house as the second wildcard entry. In the promo, Sanjeev can be seen making an entry and mingling with the contestants. Sanjeev is a dear friend of Master star Thalapathy Vijay. In one of the promos released by the channel, Ciby can be seen asking Sanjeev if Vijay is watching the show.

In the video, Sanjeev can be seen welcomed as housemates giving him a warm welcome. Sanjeev tells them that they are playing a game in which no one reacts and he further asks them to end the game and cheer for him. The anchor also mentions that he will only enter the house if Imman Annachi invites him. He further interacts with the contestants.

Kamal Haasan, who is currently the host of Bigg Boss Tamil 5, recently tested positive for COVID-19. The veteran actor is currently hospitailsed. It is to be awaited and watch who will host this highly-anticipated weekend's episode.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Thalapathy Vijay is currently gearing up for his much-awaited film, Beast. The film also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast cast and crew will return to Georgia for the final schedule of this action-packed thriller this month, Pinkvilla has learned exclusively.

